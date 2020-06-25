All apartments in Seminole
Beachway Condos
Last updated September 16 2019 at 7:19 PM

Beachway Condos

10764 70th Ave · No Longer Available
Location

10764 70th Ave, Seminole, FL 33772

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
HURRY AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER2019 for this FURNISHED annual low rate ---MINUTES TO THE BEACHES and much less than the Beach prices! Cable-Internet-Water-Electric not included.(seasonal rate of $1995 includes utilities) Beachway is a Gated condominium complex and Offers; Heated pool, BBQ grills, fitness center, and tennis courts. this Beautiful FULLY EQUIPPED and clean 2nd floor unit is remodeled. the NEW Kitchen has NEW wood cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar and a full size washer and dryer. Further remodeling includes; NEW Bathroom vanities and fixtures, wood laminate floors, and Flat screen TV's. You will love the SPLIT-PLAN with Queen bed in the Master, and Full size in the Guest room. there is also a PRIVATE Screened-in Balcony Florida Room for those days you want to just sit and enjoy the fresh air. Minutes to World's Top Beaches, Pinellas trail, Shopping, grocery, and restaurants are all close by and less than 30 minutes to the Tampa international Airport.***AVAILABLE to lease annually furnished/UNfurnished-$1350.00 utilities not included***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Beachway Condos have any available units?
Beachway Condos doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seminole, FL.
What amenities does Beachway Condos have?
Some of Beachway Condos's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Beachway Condos currently offering any rent specials?
Beachway Condos is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Beachway Condos pet-friendly?
No, Beachway Condos is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seminole.
Does Beachway Condos offer parking?
No, Beachway Condos does not offer parking.
Does Beachway Condos have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Beachway Condos offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Beachway Condos have a pool?
Yes, Beachway Condos has a pool.
Does Beachway Condos have accessible units?
No, Beachway Condos does not have accessible units.
Does Beachway Condos have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Beachway Condos has units with dishwashers.
Does Beachway Condos have units with air conditioning?
No, Beachway Condos does not have units with air conditioning.
