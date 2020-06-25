Beachway Condos

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool bbq/grill internet access tennis court

HURRY AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER2019 for this FURNISHED annual low rate ---MINUTES TO THE BEACHES and much less than the Beach prices! Cable-Internet-Water-Electric not included.(seasonal rate of $1995 includes utilities) Beachway is a Gated condominium complex and Offers; Heated pool, BBQ grills, fitness center, and tennis courts. this Beautiful FULLY EQUIPPED and clean 2nd floor unit is remodeled. the NEW Kitchen has NEW wood cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar and a full size washer and dryer. Further remodeling includes; NEW Bathroom vanities and fixtures, wood laminate floors, and Flat screen TV's. You will love the SPLIT-PLAN with Queen bed in the Master, and Full size in the Guest room. there is also a PRIVATE Screened-in Balcony Florida Room for those days you want to just sit and enjoy the fresh air. Minutes to World's Top Beaches, Pinellas trail, Shopping, grocery, and restaurants are all close by and less than 30 minutes to the Tampa international Airport.***AVAILABLE to lease annually furnished/UNfurnished-$1350.00 utilities not included***