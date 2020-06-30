Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated

9731 62ND AVE N Available 05/01/20 For Rent 3 BR 2 Full Bath - Your new home in gorgeous Bay Pines is cozy, quiet, and tastefully updated! Surrounded by friendly neighbors, you'll live in close proximity to downtown St Petersburg and Tampa! Absolutely stunning with an updated kitchen and custom master bathroom, it boasts an outdoor deck, enormous two-car garage, and cherry-laminate floors! Concrete-block construction provides for low heating and cooling bills while keeping things quiet! The backyard is a beautiful private preserve, and there are hurricane shutters to keep your family safe. Wonderful school zones for all grades, fundamental and charter school options just miles away also. This highly desirable location will not last!



