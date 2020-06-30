All apartments in Seminole
9731 62ND AVE N
9731 62ND AVE N

9731 62nd Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

9731 62nd Avenue North, Seminole, FL 33708
South Pinellas

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
9731 62ND AVE N Available 05/01/20 For Rent 3 BR 2 Full Bath - Your new home in gorgeous Bay Pines is cozy, quiet, and tastefully updated! Surrounded by friendly neighbors, you'll live in close proximity to downtown St Petersburg and Tampa! Absolutely stunning with an updated kitchen and custom master bathroom, it boasts an outdoor deck, enormous two-car garage, and cherry-laminate floors! Concrete-block construction provides for low heating and cooling bills while keeping things quiet! The backyard is a beautiful private preserve, and there are hurricane shutters to keep your family safe. Wonderful school zones for all grades, fundamental and charter school options just miles away also. This highly desirable location will not last!

(RLNE4588110)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9731 62ND AVE N have any available units?
9731 62ND AVE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seminole, FL.
What amenities does 9731 62ND AVE N have?
Some of 9731 62ND AVE N's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9731 62ND AVE N currently offering any rent specials?
9731 62ND AVE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9731 62ND AVE N pet-friendly?
Yes, 9731 62ND AVE N is pet friendly.
Does 9731 62ND AVE N offer parking?
Yes, 9731 62ND AVE N offers parking.
Does 9731 62ND AVE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9731 62ND AVE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9731 62ND AVE N have a pool?
No, 9731 62ND AVE N does not have a pool.
Does 9731 62ND AVE N have accessible units?
No, 9731 62ND AVE N does not have accessible units.
Does 9731 62ND AVE N have units with dishwashers?
No, 9731 62ND AVE N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9731 62ND AVE N have units with air conditioning?
No, 9731 62ND AVE N does not have units with air conditioning.

