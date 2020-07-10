8802 109th Ln

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9268ce3057 ---- Fantastic Seminole location! This cute 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom, 1 car garage home is located in the highly desirable 33772 zip code. Lots of updates were done to this home, including newer windows and garage door! Corner lot on a circular drive with a fenced backyard. Living room, dining room and family room. Laminate wood flooring throughout home. Stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops in recently remodeled kitchen. Appliances include side by side refrigerator, glass top stove, and deep double sink. Fenced back yard has ceramic tiled screened party lanai. Irrigation system is on a well. It is set back in a subdivision, yet centrally located between 113th and Seminole blvd just south of 102nd ave. Minutes to the beach and minutes to Seminole City Center for shopping, dining and movies. Well behaved pet welcome with a one time pet fee and additional rent. One month rent, $1500 security deposit, a one time $295 admin fee and any pet fees moves you in (pets require approval and additional fees). Schedule a showing and aply at allcountysuncoast.com. 1 Bathroom 1 Car Garage 1/2 Bath Central Heat/Air Close To Busline Close To Shopping Florida Room Kitchen With Pass Thru Screen Porch Two Bedroom Updated Kitchen Washer/Dryer Hook Up Wood Floors