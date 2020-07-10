All apartments in Seminole
Last updated June 29 2019 at 1:41 PM

8802 109th Ln

8802 109th Ln
Location

8802 109th Ln, Seminole, FL 33772

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9268ce3057 ---- Fantastic Seminole location! This cute 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom, 1 car garage home is located in the highly desirable 33772 zip code. Lots of updates were done to this home, including newer windows and garage door! Corner lot on a circular drive with a fenced backyard. Living room, dining room and family room. Laminate wood flooring throughout home. Stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops in recently remodeled kitchen. Appliances include side by side refrigerator, glass top stove, and deep double sink. Fenced back yard has ceramic tiled screened party lanai. Irrigation system is on a well. It is set back in a subdivision, yet centrally located between 113th and Seminole blvd just south of 102nd ave. Minutes to the beach and minutes to Seminole City Center for shopping, dining and movies. Well behaved pet welcome with a one time pet fee and additional rent. One month rent, $1500 security deposit, a one time $295 admin fee and any pet fees moves you in (pets require approval and additional fees). Schedule a showing and aply at allcountysuncoast.com. 1 Bathroom 1 Car Garage 1/2 Bath Central Heat/Air Close To Busline Close To Shopping Florida Room Kitchen With Pass Thru Screen Porch Two Bedroom Updated Kitchen Washer/Dryer Hook Up Wood Floors

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8802 109th Ln have any available units?
8802 109th Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seminole, FL.
What amenities does 8802 109th Ln have?
Some of 8802 109th Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8802 109th Ln currently offering any rent specials?
8802 109th Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8802 109th Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 8802 109th Ln is pet friendly.
Does 8802 109th Ln offer parking?
Yes, 8802 109th Ln offers parking.
Does 8802 109th Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8802 109th Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8802 109th Ln have a pool?
No, 8802 109th Ln does not have a pool.
Does 8802 109th Ln have accessible units?
No, 8802 109th Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 8802 109th Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 8802 109th Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8802 109th Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8802 109th Ln has units with air conditioning.

