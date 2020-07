8221 112TH STREET

Amenities

BEAUTIFUL GROUND FLOOR UNIT TOTALLY REMODELED. NEW TILE FLOORS THRU-OUT,FRESH PAINT, CORIAN COUNTERS WITH BUILT-IN MICROWAVE & TILE BACK SPLASH. THE BEAUTIFULLY APPOINTED FURNISHINGS ARE INCLUDED; LEATHER SOFA, AREA RUGS & TV. FROM THE LANAI ENJOY A RELAXING VIEW OF CANAL LEADING TO SUNRISE LAKE. THIS 55+ COMMUNITY HAS MUCH TO OFFER; YEAR ROUND HEATED POOL/SPA, SHUFFLEBOARD AND SAUNA, CLUBHOUSE WITH LOTS OF ACTIVITIES FOR EVERYONE, BINGO, CARDS, DANCING & DINNERS. PLUS A FREE SHUTTLE BUS TO LOCAL SHOPPING.