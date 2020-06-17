All apartments in Seminole
7770 Starkey Rd. 115

7770 Starkey Road · No Longer Available
Location

7770 Starkey Road, Seminole, FL 33777

Amenities

pet friendly
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Bardmoor Pointe Apartments - Property Id: 244626

UNDER NEW OWNERSHIP!!! Come home to Seminole Village Apartments in beautiful Seminole, Florida! We are here to accommodate your every need with our spacious apartments and convenient location. Our apartments for rent are just a short drive from restaurants, shopping centers and attractions. We have beautiful apartments that you can call home so don't wait and apply today!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/244626
Property Id 244626

(RLNE5645275)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7770 Starkey Rd. 115 have any available units?
7770 Starkey Rd. 115 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seminole, FL.
Is 7770 Starkey Rd. 115 currently offering any rent specials?
7770 Starkey Rd. 115 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7770 Starkey Rd. 115 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7770 Starkey Rd. 115 is pet friendly.
Does 7770 Starkey Rd. 115 offer parking?
No, 7770 Starkey Rd. 115 does not offer parking.
Does 7770 Starkey Rd. 115 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7770 Starkey Rd. 115 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7770 Starkey Rd. 115 have a pool?
No, 7770 Starkey Rd. 115 does not have a pool.
Does 7770 Starkey Rd. 115 have accessible units?
No, 7770 Starkey Rd. 115 does not have accessible units.
Does 7770 Starkey Rd. 115 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7770 Starkey Rd. 115 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7770 Starkey Rd. 115 have units with air conditioning?
No, 7770 Starkey Rd. 115 does not have units with air conditioning.
