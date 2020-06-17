7770 Starkey Rd. 115

Amenities

pet friendly carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Bardmoor Pointe Apartments - Property Id: 244626



UNDER NEW OWNERSHIP!!! Come home to Seminole Village Apartments in beautiful Seminole, Florida! We are here to accommodate your every need with our spacious apartments and convenient location. Our apartments for rent are just a short drive from restaurants, shopping centers and attractions. We have beautiful apartments that you can call home so don't wait and apply today!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/244626

Property Id 244626



(RLNE5645275)