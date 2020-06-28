7291 ISLAMORADA CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

GORGEOUS TOWN HOME FOR LEASE IN SEMINOLE ISLE. Beautiful town home in the gated, guarded, waterfront community of Seminole Isle. This unit is packed full of upgrades and too much to list! Jaw dropping kitchen with granite counters, upgraded cabinets, center island, snack/breakfast bar, built-in desk and more. Attractive tile and wood laminate flooring throughout. Serene nature views from this beautiful unit while you relax on either your upstairs screened deck or your open patio below. Designer colors and quality window blinds and coverings included. The den has a convenient built-in desk and Murphy bed, which is great for having an overnight guest. The second bedroom also has a built-in Murphy bed with desk for space saving convenience. The third bedroom is a young girls dream with a built-in desk, (wall color can be changed if desired). The master bedroom is huge with a luxury style en-suite which includes a walk-in closet, glassed shower and separate garden tub. All appliances are included. The garage can easily hold two vehicles plus storage. This resort style community offers a clubhouse, pool, tennis courts, fitness center, boat dock access for kayaks or canoes, picnic areas and a walking trail. Lake Seminole park is right across the street for your enjoyment. The beaches are less than 10 minutes away. Better hurry! This unit is priced right and will lease very quickly. ONE small pet will be considered.