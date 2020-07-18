5400 PARK STREET N

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities carport gym game room parking pool lobby tennis court

Lovely two bedroom, 2 bath unit in serene Otter Key condo. Wonderful opportunity to live in this peaceful, quiet community that is close to everything. Condo features: Two bedroom, two bath, with inside washer/dryer in unit and a covered carport right next to the lobby entrance.

Large living and dining area perfect for entertaining guests.

Separate nook off of the kitchen which can be used as a office space or additional dining area.

The master bedroom is very large with a walk in closet and private entrance to the screened patio.

Master bath has a walk in shower, and two convenient vanities.

Second bedroom has ample space for a guest bedroom along with a large closet.

Second bath with tub / shower combo. This IS NOT a 55+ community.

Community Features: Tennis courts, boardwalk, community pool, game room with pool and ping pong tables, a library, and exercise room.