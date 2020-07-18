All apartments in Seminole
Last updated December 7 2019 at 1:50 AM

5400 PARK STREET N

5400 Park Street North · No Longer Available
Location

5400 Park Street North, Seminole, FL 33709

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
gym
game room
parking
pool
lobby
tennis court
Lovely two bedroom, 2 bath unit in serene Otter Key condo. Wonderful opportunity to live in this peaceful, quiet community that is close to everything. Condo features: Two bedroom, two bath, with inside washer/dryer in unit and a covered carport right next to the lobby entrance.
Large living and dining area perfect for entertaining guests.
Separate nook off of the kitchen which can be used as a office space or additional dining area.
The master bedroom is very large with a walk in closet and private entrance to the screened patio.
Master bath has a walk in shower, and two convenient vanities.
Second bedroom has ample space for a guest bedroom along with a large closet.
Second bath with tub / shower combo. This IS NOT a 55+ community.
Community Features: Tennis courts, boardwalk, community pool, game room with pool and ping pong tables, a library, and exercise room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5400 PARK STREET N have any available units?
5400 PARK STREET N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seminole, FL.
What amenities does 5400 PARK STREET N have?
Some of 5400 PARK STREET N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5400 PARK STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
5400 PARK STREET N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5400 PARK STREET N pet-friendly?
No, 5400 PARK STREET N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seminole.
Does 5400 PARK STREET N offer parking?
Yes, 5400 PARK STREET N offers parking.
Does 5400 PARK STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5400 PARK STREET N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5400 PARK STREET N have a pool?
Yes, 5400 PARK STREET N has a pool.
Does 5400 PARK STREET N have accessible units?
No, 5400 PARK STREET N does not have accessible units.
Does 5400 PARK STREET N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5400 PARK STREET N has units with dishwashers.
Does 5400 PARK STREET N have units with air conditioning?
No, 5400 PARK STREET N does not have units with air conditioning.
