Last updated June 27 2019 at 10:51 AM

12400 106TH AVENUE

12400 106th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

12400 106th Avenue, Seminole, FL 33778

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute Two Bedroom, One Bathroom home sitting on 1/3 Acre of property. It's a nice ranch style home with front deck and large indoor utility room. Washer and dryer included. There are hardwood floors throughout except in the kitchen there is tile and the bathroom has vinyl flooring. There are wall unit air conditioning units. There is NO Smoking! Pets are allowed with fees and aggressive breed restrictions. This is a horse property, accommodations are available. Room measurements are approximate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12400 106TH AVENUE have any available units?
12400 106TH AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seminole, FL.
What amenities does 12400 106TH AVENUE have?
Some of 12400 106TH AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12400 106TH AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
12400 106TH AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12400 106TH AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 12400 106TH AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 12400 106TH AVENUE offer parking?
No, 12400 106TH AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 12400 106TH AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12400 106TH AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12400 106TH AVENUE have a pool?
No, 12400 106TH AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 12400 106TH AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 12400 106TH AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 12400 106TH AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 12400 106TH AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12400 106TH AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12400 106TH AVENUE has units with air conditioning.
