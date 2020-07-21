12400 106TH AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cute Two Bedroom, One Bathroom home sitting on 1/3 Acre of property. It's a nice ranch style home with front deck and large indoor utility room. Washer and dryer included. There are hardwood floors throughout except in the kitchen there is tile and the bathroom has vinyl flooring. There are wall unit air conditioning units. There is NO Smoking! Pets are allowed with fees and aggressive breed restrictions. This is a horse property, accommodations are available. Room measurements are approximate.