11330 81ST AVE

Wonderful 2bd 1ba home in a great Seminole neighborhood! Large living room and an updated kitchen! Large backyard with a screened porch! 1car garage. Oversized laundry room with brand new washer and dryer! House is on cul-de-sac and is 5 minutes to the beach and just a few blocks from the new Seminole City Plaza!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
