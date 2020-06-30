All apartments in Seminole
Last updated December 12 2019 at 5:31 AM

11330 81ST AVE

11330 81st Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11330 81st Avenue, Seminole, FL 33772

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Wonderful 2bd 1ba home in a great Seminole neighborhood! Large living room and an updated kitchen! Large backyard with a screened porch! 1car garage. Oversized laundry room with brand new washer and dryer! House is on cul-de-sac and is 5 minutes to the beach and just a few blocks from the new Seminole City Plaza!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11330 81ST AVE have any available units?
11330 81ST AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seminole, FL.
What amenities does 11330 81ST AVE have?
Some of 11330 81ST AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11330 81ST AVE currently offering any rent specials?
11330 81ST AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11330 81ST AVE pet-friendly?
No, 11330 81ST AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seminole.
Does 11330 81ST AVE offer parking?
Yes, 11330 81ST AVE offers parking.
Does 11330 81ST AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11330 81ST AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11330 81ST AVE have a pool?
No, 11330 81ST AVE does not have a pool.
Does 11330 81ST AVE have accessible units?
No, 11330 81ST AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 11330 81ST AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11330 81ST AVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 11330 81ST AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 11330 81ST AVE does not have units with air conditioning.

