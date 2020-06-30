11330 81ST AVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Wonderful 2bd 1ba home in a great Seminole neighborhood! Large living room and an updated kitchen! Large backyard with a screened porch! 1car garage. Oversized laundry room with brand new washer and dryer! House is on cul-de-sac and is 5 minutes to the beach and just a few blocks from the new Seminole City Plaza!