All apartments in Seminole
Find more places like 10795 71st Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seminole, FL
/
10795 71st Ave
Last updated June 6 2019 at 11:35 AM

10795 71st Ave

10795 71st Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seminole
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

10795 71st Avenue, Seminole, FL 33772

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2 BR/2 BA Beautifully Updated Home in Seminole, FL - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

Beautiful newly remodeled home in highly sought after Seminole area in a great School district and quiet neighborhood . Home features beautiful wood flooring through out, fresh paint, newer appliances, large bedrooms and an added space that can be used for 3rd bedroom or office. Full size washer and dryer included along with 3 sheds in the backyard for added storage. Huge driveway for plenty of cars plus 2 car garage and fully fenced in backyard. Minutes to fresh water Lake Seminole or Gulf access at Bay Pines and a short drive to Madeira Beach. The home sits right off Seminole Blvd allowing easy access to dining, beaches and new Seminole Mall.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

If you have additional questions, please contact Roberto with Rent Solutions at 813-857-0303.

(RLNE4807252)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10795 71st Ave have any available units?
10795 71st Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seminole, FL.
What amenities does 10795 71st Ave have?
Some of 10795 71st Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10795 71st Ave currently offering any rent specials?
10795 71st Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10795 71st Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 10795 71st Ave is pet friendly.
Does 10795 71st Ave offer parking?
Yes, 10795 71st Ave offers parking.
Does 10795 71st Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10795 71st Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10795 71st Ave have a pool?
No, 10795 71st Ave does not have a pool.
Does 10795 71st Ave have accessible units?
No, 10795 71st Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 10795 71st Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 10795 71st Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10795 71st Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 10795 71st Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Addison on Long Bayou
10405 Addison Way
Seminole, FL 33772
Imperial Village Apartments
9790 Hamlin Boulevard
Seminole, FL 33776

Similar Pages

Seminole 1 BedroomsSeminole 2 Bedrooms
Seminole Apartments with Washer-DryersSeminole Dog Friendly Apartments
Seminole Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLNew Port Richey, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FL
Odessa, FLWestchase, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg