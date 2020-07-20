10795 71st Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2 BR/2 BA Beautifully Updated Home in Seminole, FL - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



Beautiful newly remodeled home in highly sought after Seminole area in a great School district and quiet neighborhood . Home features beautiful wood flooring through out, fresh paint, newer appliances, large bedrooms and an added space that can be used for 3rd bedroom or office. Full size washer and dryer included along with 3 sheds in the backyard for added storage. Huge driveway for plenty of cars plus 2 car garage and fully fenced in backyard. Minutes to fresh water Lake Seminole or Gulf access at Bay Pines and a short drive to Madeira Beach. The home sits right off Seminole Blvd allowing easy access to dining, beaches and new Seminole Mall.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



If you have additional questions, please contact Roberto with Rent Solutions at 813-857-0303.



(RLNE4807252)