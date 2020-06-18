All apartments in Seminole
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:42 PM

10510 77TH TERRACE

10510 77th Terrace · (727) 641-6773
Location

10510 77th Terrace, Seminole, FL 33772

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 329 · Avail. now

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool
RARE - One bedroom, one bath - original tenant stayed 5 YEARS - only moving because they became a family of three. NOW the Seminole "Mall" has become a MECCA !! Top floor corner (third floor) - with three walls NOT adjoining any other unit, ensures you the most quiet and privacy. ELEVATOR - three parking spaces from the designated parking space. Two cars allowed in total. Entire condo FRESHLY PAINTED !!! Tiled throughout except carpet in the bedroom. The kitchen has plenty of cabinet space, includes a dishwasher, and opens into the combined dining and living room, ending in at the sliding glass doors to the patio. Look over the roof of your neighbors and watch the sun rise over Lake Seminole from your screened patio as you enjoy your morning coffee !! Ceiling fan in living room and bedroom, blinds on all windows. There is a coin laundry facility on each floor. Enjoy the community pool with a choice of full sun or shade. This home is perfect for a student, an adult individual, or a cozy home for a couple. Villa Milan is "basically " at the corner of Park Blvd. and Seminole Blvd. Walking distance to the Mecca - Seminole City Center, Aldi's, the Burlington Coat Factory Mall and so much more. The inventory in Pinellas is very limited - call soon.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10510 77TH TERRACE have any available units?
10510 77TH TERRACE has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10510 77TH TERRACE have?
Some of 10510 77TH TERRACE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10510 77TH TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
10510 77TH TERRACE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10510 77TH TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 10510 77TH TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seminole.
Does 10510 77TH TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 10510 77TH TERRACE does offer parking.
Does 10510 77TH TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10510 77TH TERRACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10510 77TH TERRACE have a pool?
Yes, 10510 77TH TERRACE has a pool.
Does 10510 77TH TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 10510 77TH TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 10510 77TH TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10510 77TH TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 10510 77TH TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 10510 77TH TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
