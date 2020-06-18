10510 77TH TERRACE

Amenities

RARE - One bedroom, one bath - original tenant stayed 5 YEARS - only moving because they became a family of three. NOW the Seminole "Mall" has become a MECCA !! Top floor corner (third floor) - with three walls NOT adjoining any other unit, ensures you the most quiet and privacy. ELEVATOR - three parking spaces from the designated parking space. Two cars allowed in total. Entire condo FRESHLY PAINTED !!! Tiled throughout except carpet in the bedroom. The kitchen has plenty of cabinet space, includes a dishwasher, and opens into the combined dining and living room, ending in at the sliding glass doors to the patio. Look over the roof of your neighbors and watch the sun rise over Lake Seminole from your screened patio as you enjoy your morning coffee !! Ceiling fan in living room and bedroom, blinds on all windows. There is a coin laundry facility on each floor. Enjoy the community pool with a choice of full sun or shade. This home is perfect for a student, an adult individual, or a cozy home for a couple. Villa Milan is "basically " at the corner of Park Blvd. and Seminole Blvd. Walking distance to the Mecca - Seminole City Center, Aldi's, the Burlington Coat Factory Mall and so much more. The inventory in Pinellas is very limited - call soon.