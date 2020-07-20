10381 KUMQUAT LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill

Great opportunity to rent a single family home in the heart of Seminole. New Exterior Paint, recently landscaped and ready to move in to. Kitchen and baths are updated with a split bedroom plan for privacy. Vaulted ceilings in Living Room and Master bedroom. French doors lead to 4th room that can be used as a small bedroom or office. Oversized fenced back yard with a large shed for storage. And large paver patio for grilling. Home is convenient to dining, shopping and the Beach. Lawn Care included. Don't miss out on this one.