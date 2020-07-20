All apartments in Seminole
10381 KUMQUAT LANE
Last updated June 6 2019 at 11:05 AM

10381 KUMQUAT LANE

10381 Kumquat Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10381 Kumquat Lane, Seminole, FL 33772

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
bbq/grill
range
refrigerator
Great opportunity to rent a single family home in the heart of Seminole. New Exterior Paint, recently landscaped and ready to move in to. Kitchen and baths are updated with a split bedroom plan for privacy. Vaulted ceilings in Living Room and Master bedroom. French doors lead to 4th room that can be used as a small bedroom or office. Oversized fenced back yard with a large shed for storage. And large paver patio for grilling. Home is convenient to dining, shopping and the Beach. Lawn Care included. Don't miss out on this one.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10381 KUMQUAT LANE have any available units?
10381 KUMQUAT LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seminole, FL.
What amenities does 10381 KUMQUAT LANE have?
Some of 10381 KUMQUAT LANE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10381 KUMQUAT LANE currently offering any rent specials?
10381 KUMQUAT LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10381 KUMQUAT LANE pet-friendly?
No, 10381 KUMQUAT LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seminole.
Does 10381 KUMQUAT LANE offer parking?
No, 10381 KUMQUAT LANE does not offer parking.
Does 10381 KUMQUAT LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10381 KUMQUAT LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10381 KUMQUAT LANE have a pool?
No, 10381 KUMQUAT LANE does not have a pool.
Does 10381 KUMQUAT LANE have accessible units?
No, 10381 KUMQUAT LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 10381 KUMQUAT LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10381 KUMQUAT LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 10381 KUMQUAT LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 10381 KUMQUAT LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
