10250 BAYOU GRANDE AVENUE

LOCATION, LUXURY, AND LIFESTYLE - PRICE REDUCTION - Entertainers will just love this 3-story townhome. Large bonus room on the first floor with half bath and 2-car garage entry along with brick pavers on the patio in the backyard for the gas grill. Second level boasts beautiful Brazilian Cherry hardwood floors, granite counter tops throughout, stainless steel kitchen appliances, large walk-in pantry with a half bath on main level and a balcony as well for your electric grill. Third level split bedroom plan with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths – one in master suite and a main bath plus a washer/dryer hookup. Walk across the street to the community pool and mailboxes. Bayou Grande community is near restaurants, parks, the recently new Seminole City Center shopping, St. Pete College, and Home Depot.