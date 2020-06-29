All apartments in Seminole
Last updated April 6 2020 at 8:13 PM

10250 BAYOU GRANDE AVENUE

10250 Bayou Grande Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10250 Bayou Grande Avenue, Seminole, FL 33772

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
LOCATION, LUXURY, AND LIFESTYLE - PRICE REDUCTION - Entertainers will just love this 3-story townhome. Large bonus room on the first floor with half bath and 2-car garage entry along with brick pavers on the patio in the backyard for the gas grill. Second level boasts beautiful Brazilian Cherry hardwood floors, granite counter tops throughout, stainless steel kitchen appliances, large walk-in pantry with a half bath on main level and a balcony as well for your electric grill. Third level split bedroom plan with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths – one in master suite and a main bath plus a washer/dryer hookup. Walk across the street to the community pool and mailboxes. Bayou Grande community is near restaurants, parks, the recently new Seminole City Center shopping, St. Pete College, and Home Depot.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10250 BAYOU GRANDE AVENUE have any available units?
10250 BAYOU GRANDE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seminole, FL.
What amenities does 10250 BAYOU GRANDE AVENUE have?
Some of 10250 BAYOU GRANDE AVENUE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10250 BAYOU GRANDE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
10250 BAYOU GRANDE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10250 BAYOU GRANDE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 10250 BAYOU GRANDE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seminole.
Does 10250 BAYOU GRANDE AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 10250 BAYOU GRANDE AVENUE offers parking.
Does 10250 BAYOU GRANDE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10250 BAYOU GRANDE AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10250 BAYOU GRANDE AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 10250 BAYOU GRANDE AVENUE has a pool.
Does 10250 BAYOU GRANDE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 10250 BAYOU GRANDE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 10250 BAYOU GRANDE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10250 BAYOU GRANDE AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 10250 BAYOU GRANDE AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 10250 BAYOU GRANDE AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

