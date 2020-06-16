All apartments in Seminole
Find more places like 10168 Grand Oak Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seminole, FL
/
10168 Grand Oak Circle
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:12 AM

10168 Grand Oak Circle

10168 Grand Oak Cir · (813) 908-8555
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Seminole
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all

Location

10168 Grand Oak Cir, Seminole, FL 33708
South Pinellas

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,195

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2941 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
garage
HUGE COMPLETELY PRIVACY FENCED YARD! PETS WELCOME!

Stunning 4 bedroom plus LOFT in The Cove at Bay Pines in St. Petersburg! This custom built single family home features an open kitchen overlooking dining area and family room. Beautiful espresso birch wood cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and upgraded 18" designer tile flooring in the downstairs living areas. Large upstairs LOFT great for in home office or game room! Very spacious master bedroom with HUGE walk-in closet and en-suite master bath that offers double vanities, glass enclosed shower and lovely garden tub. Covered back patio with completely privacy fenced back yard perfect for entertaining, sunbathing and relaxing. Comes with over-sized 2 car garage for extra storage. The Cove at Bay Pines is a gated community with 56 single family homes located just two miles from Madeira Beach with easy access to other local beaches including Redington, St. Pete and Clearwater. This commuter-friendly community is also minutes from I-275, the Gandy Bridge and Sunshine Skyway Bridge and offers convenient access to recreational activities at Treasure Island, Tropicana Field and John's Pass Village. The Cove at Bay Pines is served by the nationally recognized Pinellas County School District. Don't miss this rare opportunity to live in a gorgeous ENERGY STAR qualified home! For more information call Home Locators at 813-908-8555 x 124.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10168 Grand Oak Circle have any available units?
10168 Grand Oak Circle has a unit available for $3,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10168 Grand Oak Circle have?
Some of 10168 Grand Oak Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10168 Grand Oak Circle currently offering any rent specials?
10168 Grand Oak Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10168 Grand Oak Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 10168 Grand Oak Circle is pet friendly.
Does 10168 Grand Oak Circle offer parking?
Yes, 10168 Grand Oak Circle does offer parking.
Does 10168 Grand Oak Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10168 Grand Oak Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10168 Grand Oak Circle have a pool?
No, 10168 Grand Oak Circle does not have a pool.
Does 10168 Grand Oak Circle have accessible units?
No, 10168 Grand Oak Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 10168 Grand Oak Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10168 Grand Oak Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 10168 Grand Oak Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10168 Grand Oak Circle has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 10168 Grand Oak Circle?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Addison on Long Bayou
10405 Addison Way
Seminole, FL 33772
Imperial Village Apartments
9790 Hamlin Boulevard
Seminole, FL 33776

Similar Pages

Seminole 1 BedroomsSeminole 2 Bedrooms
Seminole Accessible ApartmentsSeminole Apartments with Parking
Seminole Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FL
Westchase, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLNew Port Richey, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity