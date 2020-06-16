10168 Grand Oak Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking garage

HUGE COMPLETELY PRIVACY FENCED YARD! PETS WELCOME!



Stunning 4 bedroom plus LOFT in The Cove at Bay Pines in St. Petersburg! This custom built single family home features an open kitchen overlooking dining area and family room. Beautiful espresso birch wood cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and upgraded 18" designer tile flooring in the downstairs living areas. Large upstairs LOFT great for in home office or game room! Very spacious master bedroom with HUGE walk-in closet and en-suite master bath that offers double vanities, glass enclosed shower and lovely garden tub. Covered back patio with completely privacy fenced back yard perfect for entertaining, sunbathing and relaxing. Comes with over-sized 2 car garage for extra storage. The Cove at Bay Pines is a gated community with 56 single family homes located just two miles from Madeira Beach with easy access to other local beaches including Redington, St. Pete and Clearwater. This commuter-friendly community is also minutes from I-275, the Gandy Bridge and Sunshine Skyway Bridge and offers convenient access to recreational activities at Treasure Island, Tropicana Field and John's Pass Village. The Cove at Bay Pines is served by the nationally recognized Pinellas County School District. Don't miss this rare opportunity to live in a gorgeous ENERGY STAR qualified home! For more information call Home Locators at 813-908-8555 x 124.