Seminole, FL
10065 Addison Way
Last updated March 25 2020 at 7:59 PM

10065 Addison Way

10065 Addison Way · (727) 342-0077
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10065 Addison Way, Seminole, FL 33772

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dogs allowed
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
car wash area
dog park
fire pit
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
You must see this hidden gem in sought after Seminole. Conveniently located 10 minutes from some of the most beautiful beaches in Florida, you will happy to call this home!!!   Built in 2018, this newer community has many amenities to offer including, business center, grilling station, outside firepit, state-of-the-art fitness center, tanning bed, car wash station, resort-style swimming pool, poolside cabanas, spa, game and media room and the list keeps going!!!. Did I mention the fenced bark park for your favorite furry friends? The apartment is stunning with upgraded fixtures, chef inspired kitchen including; stainless appliances, granite countertops, island, tile backsplash, walk-in closets, wood inspired plank flooring, ceiling fans and so much more...  Call us today for a tour.

NOTE:All units are subject to availability and pricing can change daily.  Deposits are based upon credit. 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10065 Addison Way have any available units?
10065 Addison Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seminole, FL.
What amenities does 10065 Addison Way have?
Some of 10065 Addison Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10065 Addison Way currently offering any rent specials?
10065 Addison Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10065 Addison Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 10065 Addison Way is pet friendly.
Does 10065 Addison Way offer parking?
No, 10065 Addison Way does not offer parking.
Does 10065 Addison Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10065 Addison Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10065 Addison Way have a pool?
Yes, 10065 Addison Way has a pool.
Does 10065 Addison Way have accessible units?
No, 10065 Addison Way does not have accessible units.
Does 10065 Addison Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 10065 Addison Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10065 Addison Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10065 Addison Way has units with air conditioning.
