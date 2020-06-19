10065 Addison Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center car wash area dog park fire pit gym pool bbq/grill hot tub media room

You must see this hidden gem in sought after Seminole. Conveniently located 10 minutes from some of the most beautiful beaches in Florida, you will happy to call this home!!! Built in 2018, this newer community has many amenities to offer including, business center, grilling station, outside firepit, state-of-the-art fitness center, tanning bed, car wash station, resort-style swimming pool, poolside cabanas, spa, game and media room and the list keeps going!!!. Did I mention the fenced bark park for your favorite furry friends? The apartment is stunning with upgraded fixtures, chef inspired kitchen including; stainless appliances, granite countertops, island, tile backsplash, walk-in closets, wood inspired plank flooring, ceiling fans and so much more... Call us today for a tour.



NOTE:All units are subject to availability and pricing can change daily. Deposits are based upon credit.