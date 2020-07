86 PONTE VEDRA COLONY CIR

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

BRAND NEW WOOD FLOORING LR/DR AREA PLUS BRAND NEW CARPETS IN THE BRS FRESHLY PAINTED!! WORK COMPLETED LAST WEEK SECOND FLOOR 2BR/2BA CORNER UNIT WITH WATER VIEW!!! COMFORTABLE STEPS. . EAST OF A1A WITH ONE GARAGE SPACE PLUS ONE PARKING SPACEI .!!!! WALK OR BIKE TO THE BEACH. SPACIOUS CONDO UNIT WITH FRENCH DOORS IN EACH ROOM PERFECT! LR/FP.// APPROX 1100 LA SQFT. MSTR WALK IN CLOSET+STEP IN SHOWER MASTER BATH. BRIGHT SPACIOUS ROOMS ALL HAVE FRENCH DOORS. CEILING FANS . BRAND NEW AC .LAUNDRY ROOM W/WASHER/DRYER. LR/DR AREANEWER FIXTURES. NICE BUILDING ENTRY NEWLY REDONE. SUPER LOCATION IN THE HEART OF PV. A MUST SEE!! AVAILABLE ASAP $1545. bEST AVAILABLE IN THIS PRICE RANGE CLEAN !CLEAN! SPACIOUS AND READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN