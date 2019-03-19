828 SHORELINE CIR

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher stainless steel 24hr gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym pool pool table media room

Ground Floor unit overlooking pond from screened lanai. Kitchen open to family room and dining area, granite countertops, maple cabinets, stainless kitchen appliances, 18' tile, contemporary lighting, crown molding and wet bar. Tile flooring throughout the main living areas. 5 Star Amenities include 2 pools, clubhouse with Billiard room, 24 hour fitness center, Movie Theater and Clubhouse. A true resort style condo located East of A1A. Step outside on your screened lanai and enjoy your afternoons overlooking the water!