Sawgrass, FL
828 SHORELINE CIR
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

828 SHORELINE CIR

828 Shoreline Circle · No Longer Available
Location

828 Shoreline Circle, Sawgrass, FL 32082

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
24hr gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
pool
pool table
media room
Ground Floor unit overlooking pond from screened lanai. Kitchen open to family room and dining area, granite countertops, maple cabinets, stainless kitchen appliances, 18' tile, contemporary lighting, crown molding and wet bar. Tile flooring throughout the main living areas. 5 Star Amenities include 2 pools, clubhouse with Billiard room, 24 hour fitness center, Movie Theater and Clubhouse. A true resort style condo located East of A1A. Step outside on your screened lanai and enjoy your afternoons overlooking the water!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 828 SHORELINE CIR have any available units?
828 SHORELINE CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sawgrass, FL.
What amenities does 828 SHORELINE CIR have?
Some of 828 SHORELINE CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 828 SHORELINE CIR currently offering any rent specials?
828 SHORELINE CIR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 828 SHORELINE CIR pet-friendly?
No, 828 SHORELINE CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sawgrass.
Does 828 SHORELINE CIR offer parking?
No, 828 SHORELINE CIR does not offer parking.
Does 828 SHORELINE CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 828 SHORELINE CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 828 SHORELINE CIR have a pool?
Yes, 828 SHORELINE CIR has a pool.
Does 828 SHORELINE CIR have accessible units?
No, 828 SHORELINE CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 828 SHORELINE CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 828 SHORELINE CIR has units with dishwashers.
Does 828 SHORELINE CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 828 SHORELINE CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
