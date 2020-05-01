All apartments in Sawgrass
Find more places like 646 PONTE VEDRA BLVD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sawgrass, FL
/
646 PONTE VEDRA BLVD
Last updated May 1 2020 at 10:54 PM

646 PONTE VEDRA BLVD

646 Ponte Vedra Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sawgrass
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

646 Ponte Vedra Boulevard, Sawgrass, FL 32082

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
LIVE AT THE BEACH! Across the street from the beach with beach access just steps away. First-floor open floor plan including a beautiful Kitchen with Cherry Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counters and Breakfast Bar, Great room with Fireplace, Half Bath, and Glassed in Florida Room Overlooking the Guana Preserve. Upstairs hall, owners bedroom, and guest bedroom have wood flooring. Lots of upgrades, owners suite has an incredible bathroom with a Jacuzzi tub and walk-in shower. Beautiful backyard patio with pavers. Enjoy the lifestyle this condo offers with a 1 car garage, storage space and parking space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 646 PONTE VEDRA BLVD have any available units?
646 PONTE VEDRA BLVD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sawgrass, FL.
What amenities does 646 PONTE VEDRA BLVD have?
Some of 646 PONTE VEDRA BLVD's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 646 PONTE VEDRA BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
646 PONTE VEDRA BLVD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 646 PONTE VEDRA BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 646 PONTE VEDRA BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sawgrass.
Does 646 PONTE VEDRA BLVD offer parking?
Yes, 646 PONTE VEDRA BLVD offers parking.
Does 646 PONTE VEDRA BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 646 PONTE VEDRA BLVD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 646 PONTE VEDRA BLVD have a pool?
No, 646 PONTE VEDRA BLVD does not have a pool.
Does 646 PONTE VEDRA BLVD have accessible units?
No, 646 PONTE VEDRA BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 646 PONTE VEDRA BLVD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 646 PONTE VEDRA BLVD has units with dishwashers.
Does 646 PONTE VEDRA BLVD have units with air conditioning?
No, 646 PONTE VEDRA BLVD does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Sawgrass 1 BedroomsSawgrass 2 Bedrooms
Sawgrass Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSawgrass Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Sawgrass Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GASt. Augustine, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FL
St. Augustine Beach, FLAsbury Lake, FLVillano Beach, FLButler Beach, FLSt. Augustine South, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville