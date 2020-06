Amenities

Furnished vacation/corporate rental. This Sawgrass 2 bedroom condo has all the comforts of home. Newly furnished and equipped, this unit is fresh and ready for your stay. Two split bedrooms with a king size bed and two single beds allows for full family comfort. Sea and Sand comes with bikes, a bike carriage and children's wagon. From your condo its a short walk to the beach and a quick bike ride to the pool. Ponte Vedra beach is the most private beach in Jacksonville and beach access provided through your rental next to Sawgrass Beach Club access increases that privacy. The home has two parking spots and limited outdoor storage. The center of the condo has an outside screened seating as well perfect for outdoor dining. Avail weekly/monthly. Contact for availability/pricing.