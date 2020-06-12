/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:52 PM
177 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Sarasota Springs, FL
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3012 Lalani Boulevard
3012 Lalani Boulevard, Sarasota Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,849
1404 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Featuring sparkling pool! Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,404 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1720 Oak Lakes Drive
1720 Oak Lakes Drive, Sarasota Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
2118 sqft
1720 Oak Lakes Drive Available 06/13/20 The Lakes Estates - This Lake Estates home is completely furnished and ready for you to bring your bags! This established community is a MUST SEE! This 3 bedroom 2 bath home comes complete with a pool and spa,
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
3283 BENEVA ROAD
3283 Beneva Road, Sarasota Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1144 sqft
AVAILABLE WINTER 2020-2021. Ground floor 3 bedroom, 2 bath Sarasota TURNKEY FURNISHED SEASONAL condo rental with screened lanai. Completely remodeled kitchen. Newer furniture and flooring. Beds include King, Full, and Twins.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
2842 INDIANWOOD DRIVE
2842 Indianwood Drive, Sarasota Springs, FL
Spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath home near Doctors Hospital. Bright open kitchen, large living room, tiled throughout, 2 car garage, fully fenced yard, washer/dryer. Close to I75, beaches, downtown, shopping and public transportation. Pet friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
1353 OAK VIEW DRIVE
1353 Oak View Drive, Sarasota Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1740 sqft
Location, Location, Location! Convenient to all UTC attractions; shopping, dining, walking, rowing, etc and not far from Siesta Key Beach and I-75.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
5209 BROOKMEADE DRIVE
5209 Brookmeade Drive, Sarasota Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1466 sqft
You'll love living in this stylish home! This home features rich laminate flooring as well as tile and plenty of storage space. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances and ample counter space. Find a lease that fits your lifestyle.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
1968 TOUCAN WAY
1968 Toucan Way, Sarasota Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1385 sqft
GROUND FLOOR, MOVE IN READY. OWNER WILL CONSIDER A 9 MONTH LEASE. Spacious 3 bedroom two bath condominium. Quartz counters in the kitchen and baths with stainless steel appliance.
Last updated April 4 at 06:28am
1 Unit Available
3415 Woodmont Drive
3415 Woodmont Drive, Sarasota Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1200 sqft
$1700/month - 3 Bed / 2 Bath / 1 Car Garage Single-family Home in Desirable Colonial Gables. 3/2/1 home in sought-after Colonial Gables neighborhood. This home has a large, fully-fenced back yard and screened in lanai space.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:03pm
35 Units Available
Longitude 82
5900 Wilkinson Rd, Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,643
1366 sqft
Close to Highway 93 and the Tuscana development. Community offers complimentary car washes, resort-style swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have an island breakfast bar, a beverage refrigerator and stainless steel kitchen appliances.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:56pm
4 Units Available
Greenway
3890 Greenway Dr, Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1050 sqft
Minutes from the beaches and Bobby Jones Golf Club. Recently renovated apartments with walk-in closets and updated appliances. Residents enjoy a maintenance-free lifestyle with an on-site playground. On-site laundry provided.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:26pm
$
83 Units Available
Ridgelake Apartments
5671 Mauna Loa Boulevard, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1595 sqft
* Full sized GE washer and dryers * Heated and salt-water pool MEET US ONLINE! Our office is temporarily closed out of caution for COVID-19. We are available during our standard business hours to assist you virtually or via phone.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
25 Units Available
Volaris Live Oak
2509 Cattlemen Road, Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,989
1308 sqft
Life at First Sight, Live at Volaris Live Oak! An original living experience has arrived with all the essential features and details. This is VOLARIS Live Oak... a dynamic community styled with you in mind.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4622 MacEachen Blvd
4622 Maceachen Boulevard, South Gate Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1433 sqft
Ideal 3 Bedroom 2 Bath House in Great Neighborhood - The search for your perfect rental home ends here! This charming 3 bedroom and 2 full bathroom home is located in a picturesque neighborhood in a great area of Sarasota.
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
2333 Appaloosa Circle
2333 Appaloosa Circle, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1643 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
1132 Bacon Avenue
1132 Jakl Avenue, Fruitville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,045
1699 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
3812 Buckeye Circle
3812 Buckeye Circle, Sarasota, FL
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Lake Sarasota
1 Unit Available
6408 BIKINI ROAD
6408 Bikini Road, Lake Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1370 sqft
Stunningly, remodeled 3/2 POOL home with a LAKE VIEW, 2-CAR GARAGE, no deed restrictions, and a wood-burning STONE FIREPLACE!!! With wood cabinetry and granite counters throughout, this beautiful home has been renovated from top to bottom! Is
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
539 BEARDED OAKS CIRCLE
539 Bearded Oaks Circle, Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1452 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath home with 2 car garage at the end of a cul de sac. There is a large work room / study at back of home. Screend front and back porches. Community pool. Close to I-75 and shopping. convenient to Downtown area.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
5565 BOULDER BOULEVARD
5565 Boulder Boulevard, Bee Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1467 sqft
AVAILABLE 6/1/20- ANNUAL RENTAL- RENT INCLUDES: LAWN CARE, IRRIGATION, PEST CONTROL & COMMUNITY POOL.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
6428 BOXGROVE DRIVE
6428 Boxgrove Drive, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1674 sqft
Solana Floorplan built in 2017. This roomy townhome feels more like a single-family home with an open concept eat-in kitchen, large family room, and casual dining area connected to a covered lanai that can be used for relaxing and dining al fresco.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
South Gate
1 Unit Available
3255 S LOCKWOOD RIDGE ROAD
3255 South Lockwood Ridge Road, Southgate, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
1576 sqft
Beautiful Single Family home with private pool. The updated kitchen opens to living and dining area perfect for entertaining. Home has a beautiful music room for those inclined to play piano and sing for their guests.
Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
1 Unit Available
4220 Via Piedra Circle
4220 Via Piedra Circle, Bee Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1210 sqft
Great opportunity to rent a good size town home in the desirable Stoneridge community just minutes walk from the Urfer Family Park.. The property has been remodeled throughout with bamboo flooring and is well maintained .
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
6416 BOXGROVE DRIVE
6416 Boxgrove Drive, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1568 sqft
All the conveniences of modern living in this bright and spacious 3 bedroom, 2.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Lake Sarasota
1 Unit Available
4251 MOLOKAI DRIVE
4251 Molokai Drive, Lake Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1685 sqft
Newer Home built in 2002 . 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths in Lake Sarasota. High Ceilings with an open floor plan. Tile floors throughout living areas Carpet in the bedrooms. , Stainless Appliances in the kitchen which includes a breakfast bar penninsula.
