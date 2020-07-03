All apartments in Sarasota Springs
Find more places like 1381 PALMWOOD DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sarasota Springs, FL
/
1381 PALMWOOD DRIVE
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:07 AM

1381 PALMWOOD DRIVE

1381 Palmwood Drive · (941) 924-8346
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Sarasota Springs
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

1381 Palmwood Drive, Sarasota Springs, FL 34232

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1723 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fantastic 3-bedrooms 2-bath home located in desirable Central Sarasota area! This beautiful home is located off Bahia Vista in the quaint neighborhood of Tamaron. As you enter into this home, you are greeted by the spacious living room that has large windows bringing in lots of natural light. Grande dining area that leads into the kitchen. Spacious enclosed lanai/den. Split floor plan with oversized bedrooms and large closets. Solid floors throughout. Oversized lot with fully fenced backyard for privacy. This home has an attached two-car garage, where laundry/dryer hookups are located. Easy access to I-75, Siesta Key Beach, and Lido Key. Within minutes drive to the famous Detweilers Amish market. Fantastic Rental! Come quick! This rental won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1381 PALMWOOD DRIVE have any available units?
1381 PALMWOOD DRIVE has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1381 PALMWOOD DRIVE have?
Some of 1381 PALMWOOD DRIVE's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1381 PALMWOOD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1381 PALMWOOD DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1381 PALMWOOD DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1381 PALMWOOD DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sarasota Springs.
Does 1381 PALMWOOD DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1381 PALMWOOD DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1381 PALMWOOD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1381 PALMWOOD DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1381 PALMWOOD DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1381 PALMWOOD DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1381 PALMWOOD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1381 PALMWOOD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1381 PALMWOOD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1381 PALMWOOD DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1381 PALMWOOD DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1381 PALMWOOD DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1381 PALMWOOD DRIVE?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Sarasota Springs 1 BedroomsSarasota Springs 2 Bedrooms
Sarasota Springs Apartments with BalconiesSarasota Springs Apartments with Pools
Sarasota Springs Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLCape Coral, FL
Pinellas Park, FLPort Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLVenice, FLTemple Terrace, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLCharlotte Harbor, FLRotonda, FL
Bee Ridge, FLSun City Center, FLLongboat Key, FLLaurel, FLRedington Shores, FLMadeira Beach, FLTierra Verde, FLPalmetto, FLBayshore Gardens, FLBloomingdale, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity