1381 PALMWOOD DRIVE

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher garage microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Fantastic 3-bedrooms 2-bath home located in desirable Central Sarasota area! This beautiful home is located off Bahia Vista in the quaint neighborhood of Tamaron. As you enter into this home, you are greeted by the spacious living room that has large windows bringing in lots of natural light. Grande dining area that leads into the kitchen. Spacious enclosed lanai/den. Split floor plan with oversized bedrooms and large closets. Solid floors throughout. Oversized lot with fully fenced backyard for privacy. This home has an attached two-car garage, where laundry/dryer hookups are located. Easy access to I-75, Siesta Key Beach, and Lido Key. Within minutes drive to the famous Detweilers Amish market. Fantastic Rental! Come quick! This rental won't last long!