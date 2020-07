Amenities

Come and enjoy Paradise in this Turnkey Furnished 2 bedroom/2bath condo at Stoneybrook Clubside. Enjoy the view overlooking a lake and golf course from your glass/screened lanai. Community pool with screened in eating area. Tennis court, pickle ball and an outside kitchen and gathering area at the pool area. Golf membership can be transferred for $250 and Social membership for $150. Rental application and approval required. Sorry NO PETS AND NON SMOKING. 30 day minimum.$4200/mo SEASON - $2200/mo OFF SEASON. HAS BEEN RENTED DECEMBER-APRIL 2021.