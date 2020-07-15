8750 Olde Hickory Avenue #9103

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher carport recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities bocce court carport clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill internet access tennis court

Short term vacation rental - 2BR/2B first floor condo with 1238 sq. ft. Tastefully turnkey furnished, this home is completely updated and is located in the desirable Terraces Community of Stoneybrook Golf & Country Club. This impeccable condo affords long views of the 9th fairway and lake, evening sunsets, lots of wildlife and total privacy from its slider-enclosed "Florida Room" (adds additional sf to an already spacious 2 BR/2 Bath, 1238 sf unit.) The gorgeous all-new kitchen (2017) has a separate eating space and boasts solid wood cabinetry with slow-close doors and drawers, Quartz countertops, recessed lighting, crown molding, high-end new appliances and a large open view of the living area. Updated bathrooms, beautiful laminate flooring, & dry bar in the living room. This condo is steps away from the Terrace's community heated pool, tennis court and BBQ area. You'll feel more like you're in a single-family home with its own picturesque backyard that is right outside your back door. There are no stairs to climb and your reserved parking space is right outside your front door. PLUS...you are a short stroll to the many active amenities Stoneybrook Golf & Country Club has to offer: an 18-hole golf course, a well-equipped fitness center, lighted Har-Tru tennis courts, bocce courts AND a full-service restaurant and pro-shop. Minimum one-month rental, no pets allowed. AVAILABLE JUNE - DECEMBER 2020. ALREADY BOOKED FOR WINTER SEASON 2021.

