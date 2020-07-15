All apartments in Sarasota County
8750 Olde Hickory Avenue #9103

8750 Olde Hickory Avenue · (941) 225-0553
Location

8750 Olde Hickory Avenue, Sarasota County, FL 34238
Stoneybrook Golf and Country Club

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1238 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bocce court
carport
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
tennis court
Short term vacation rental - 2BR/2B first floor condo with 1238 sq. ft. Tastefully turnkey furnished, this home is completely updated and is located in the desirable Terraces Community of Stoneybrook Golf & Country Club. This impeccable condo affords long views of the 9th fairway and lake, evening sunsets, lots of wildlife and total privacy from its slider-enclosed "Florida Room" (adds additional sf to an already spacious 2 BR/2 Bath, 1238 sf unit.) The gorgeous all-new kitchen (2017) has a separate eating space and boasts solid wood cabinetry with slow-close doors and drawers, Quartz countertops, recessed lighting, crown molding, high-end new appliances and a large open view of the living area. Updated bathrooms, beautiful laminate flooring, & dry bar in the living room. This condo is steps away from the Terrace's community heated pool, tennis court and BBQ area. You'll feel more like you're in a single-family home with its own picturesque backyard that is right outside your back door. There are no stairs to climb and your reserved parking space is right outside your front door. PLUS...you are a short stroll to the many active amenities Stoneybrook Golf & Country Club has to offer: an 18-hole golf course, a well-equipped fitness center, lighted Har-Tru tennis courts, bocce courts AND a full-service restaurant and pro-shop. Minimum one-month rental, no pets allowed. AVAILABLE JUNE - DECEMBER 2020. ALREADY BOOKED FOR WINTER SEASON 2021.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8750 Olde Hickory Avenue #9103 have any available units?
8750 Olde Hickory Avenue #9103 has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8750 Olde Hickory Avenue #9103 have?
Some of 8750 Olde Hickory Avenue #9103's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8750 Olde Hickory Avenue #9103 currently offering any rent specials?
8750 Olde Hickory Avenue #9103 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8750 Olde Hickory Avenue #9103 pet-friendly?
No, 8750 Olde Hickory Avenue #9103 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sarasota County.
Does 8750 Olde Hickory Avenue #9103 offer parking?
Yes, 8750 Olde Hickory Avenue #9103 offers parking.
Does 8750 Olde Hickory Avenue #9103 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8750 Olde Hickory Avenue #9103 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8750 Olde Hickory Avenue #9103 have a pool?
Yes, 8750 Olde Hickory Avenue #9103 has a pool.
Does 8750 Olde Hickory Avenue #9103 have accessible units?
No, 8750 Olde Hickory Avenue #9103 does not have accessible units.
Does 8750 Olde Hickory Avenue #9103 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8750 Olde Hickory Avenue #9103 has units with dishwashers.
Does 8750 Olde Hickory Avenue #9103 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8750 Olde Hickory Avenue #9103 has units with air conditioning.
