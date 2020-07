Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly pool ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

NOT AVAILABLE TILL MAY, 2021. Available May - Dec 2021 Great Location... Walk across the street to Siesta Beach. Condo is next to the pool with a door leading to the pool. This condo is a one of a kind. Not available for season. Tenants will be billed for electric. No smoking or pets allowed. Please call for availability.