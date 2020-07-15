All apartments in Sarasota County
Last updated January 9 2020 at 9:36 PM

6553 TAEDA DRIVE

6553 Taeda Drive · (941) 953-6000
Location

6553 Taeda Drive, Sarasota County, FL 34241

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$7,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2985 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
This Lovely POOL Home situated on a large private lot in a quiet GOLF COURSE community is perfect for your seasonal getaway. Three bedrooms & den/office , 3 baths, 3 car garage, beautifully decorated with all the comforts of home. The split floor plan features formal living and dining rooms and a spacious master suite with his and her closets, a King bed and large en-suite bathroom. The 2 guests bedrooms are tastefully furnished with a queen bed and two XL twin beds. The main rooms and master open to a very large heated pool and spacious travertine deck perfect for entertaining or just relaxing. The eat in kitchen is open to the family room and features, stainless appliances, granite countertops, custom cabinets and a great pool view. Laundry room with large washer/dryer and utility sink. Wifi, HD cable and premium channels included. Small dogs allowed with owners approval. No cats due to allergies.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6553 TAEDA DRIVE have any available units?
6553 TAEDA DRIVE has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6553 TAEDA DRIVE have?
Some of 6553 TAEDA DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6553 TAEDA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6553 TAEDA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6553 TAEDA DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 6553 TAEDA DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 6553 TAEDA DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 6553 TAEDA DRIVE offers parking.
Does 6553 TAEDA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6553 TAEDA DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6553 TAEDA DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 6553 TAEDA DRIVE has a pool.
Does 6553 TAEDA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6553 TAEDA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6553 TAEDA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6553 TAEDA DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6553 TAEDA DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6553 TAEDA DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
