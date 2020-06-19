All apartments in Sarasota County
Find more places like 5551 Bentgrass Dr Unit 107.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sarasota County, FL
/
5551 Bentgrass Dr Unit 107
Last updated March 31 2020 at 7:37 AM

5551 Bentgrass Dr Unit 107

5551 Bentgrass Drive · (941) 300-1941
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

5551 Bentgrass Drive, Sarasota County, FL 34235

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,150

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1032 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
sauna
tennis court
The gated community of Las Palmas is the perfect place to call home! You're sure to be impressed by this 1 bedroom, 1.5 bath condo. At over 1,000 sq ft, this spacious condo features plenty of wonderful touches including a laundry room with full sized washer and dryer, separate living and dining areas, all major appliances, and neutral paint throughout. Entertaining is a breeze thanks to the open kitchen, separate living and dining areas, and downstairs half bath. Tile flooring throughout with carpet in the bedroom makes cleaning up a piece of cake! Enjoy Florida's warm weather from the screened balcony. Appliances include, refrigerator, range, dishwasher, microwave, washer and dryer. Sorry, no pets are permitted. There is absolutely no better location for resort style condominium living in Sarasota County. Right in the heart of the University Corridor, Las Palmas has close proximity to it all! Ideally located less than 10 minutes from the Mall at University Town Center, the world renown Nathan Benderson Park and Rowing Facility, and many great restaurant options! Only a short drive from Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport, Siesta Beach, and many more fun activities for everyone! Las Palmas is a private gated community with exceptional amenities including, 2 pools with spas, a sauna, tennis courts, clubhouse, exercise room, billiard room, outdoor kitchen with 2 gas grills, and kid's playground. Tropical lush landscaping and ponds add to the overall ambiance of the community. Trash, lawn care, pest control, and basic cable are included in the rent.

Qualifications: We run a complete background check that includes credit, criminal, income verification, prior landlord and eviction history. In terms of credit, we look at the entire picture as opposed to just the credit score, but in general, we do require a score over 550.

Please call 941.300.1941 for more information.
This property is professionally managed by Ryntal, LLC

Are you a Property Owner looking for Management Services? We can help!! We are a leader in Sarasota and Manatee Counties in Residential and small commercial property management services. For more info, please call 941.343.4526, option 106.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5551 Bentgrass Dr Unit 107 have any available units?
5551 Bentgrass Dr Unit 107 has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5551 Bentgrass Dr Unit 107 have?
Some of 5551 Bentgrass Dr Unit 107's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5551 Bentgrass Dr Unit 107 currently offering any rent specials?
5551 Bentgrass Dr Unit 107 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5551 Bentgrass Dr Unit 107 pet-friendly?
No, 5551 Bentgrass Dr Unit 107 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sarasota County.
Does 5551 Bentgrass Dr Unit 107 offer parking?
Yes, 5551 Bentgrass Dr Unit 107 offers parking.
Does 5551 Bentgrass Dr Unit 107 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5551 Bentgrass Dr Unit 107 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5551 Bentgrass Dr Unit 107 have a pool?
Yes, 5551 Bentgrass Dr Unit 107 has a pool.
Does 5551 Bentgrass Dr Unit 107 have accessible units?
No, 5551 Bentgrass Dr Unit 107 does not have accessible units.
Does 5551 Bentgrass Dr Unit 107 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5551 Bentgrass Dr Unit 107 has units with dishwashers.
Does 5551 Bentgrass Dr Unit 107 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5551 Bentgrass Dr Unit 107 has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 5551 Bentgrass Dr Unit 107?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Greenway
3890 Greenway Dr
Sarasota, FL 34232
The District at Rosemary
710 N. Lemon Ave
Sarasota, FL 34236
The DeSota
1415 2nd St
Sarasota, FL 34236
Advenir at Monterrey
1001 Center Rd
Venice, FL 34292
Huntington Place
3201 Huntington Pl Dr
Sarasota, FL 34237
Garden Grove
5719 Granada Dr
Gulf Gate Estates, FL 34231
Longitude 82
5900 Wilkinson Rd
Sarasota, FL 34233
Saratoga Place
5010 Central Sarasota Pkwy
Sarasota, FL 34238

Similar Pages

Sarasota County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLFort Myers, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLCape Coral, FL
Palm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWinter Haven, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLNorth Port, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLBee Ridge, FLFruitville, FLEnglewood, FLSouth Venice, FL
South Sarasota, FLLongboat Key, FLLaurel, FLSouthgate, FLSarasota Springs, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FLVenice, FLOsprey, FLVenice Gardens, FLNorth Sarasota, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLVamo, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignSuncoast Technical College
University of South Florida-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity