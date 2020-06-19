5551 Bentgrass Dr Unit 107

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking playground pool pool table bbq/grill sauna tennis court

The gated community of Las Palmas is the perfect place to call home! You're sure to be impressed by this 1 bedroom, 1.5 bath condo. At over 1,000 sq ft, this spacious condo features plenty of wonderful touches including a laundry room with full sized washer and dryer, separate living and dining areas, all major appliances, and neutral paint throughout. Entertaining is a breeze thanks to the open kitchen, separate living and dining areas, and downstairs half bath. Tile flooring throughout with carpet in the bedroom makes cleaning up a piece of cake! Enjoy Florida's warm weather from the screened balcony. Appliances include, refrigerator, range, dishwasher, microwave, washer and dryer. Sorry, no pets are permitted. There is absolutely no better location for resort style condominium living in Sarasota County. Right in the heart of the University Corridor, Las Palmas has close proximity to it all! Ideally located less than 10 minutes from the Mall at University Town Center, the world renown Nathan Benderson Park and Rowing Facility, and many great restaurant options! Only a short drive from Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport, Siesta Beach, and many more fun activities for everyone! Las Palmas is a private gated community with exceptional amenities including, 2 pools with spas, a sauna, tennis courts, clubhouse, exercise room, billiard room, outdoor kitchen with 2 gas grills, and kid's playground. Tropical lush landscaping and ponds add to the overall ambiance of the community. Trash, lawn care, pest control, and basic cable are included in the rent.



Qualifications: We run a complete background check that includes credit, criminal, income verification, prior landlord and eviction history. In terms of credit, we look at the entire picture as opposed to just the credit score, but in general, we do require a score over 550.



