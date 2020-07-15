4414 Bent Tree Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This 4BR/3B house with 2-car garage and 2,209 sq ft is almost new, built in 2018. This gorgeous and spacious home located in the new Fairways at Bent Tree neighborhood has an open concept kitchen with walk-in pantry and built-in microwave and oven, separate dining area, over-sized living room, and MOTHER-IN-LAW SUITE complete with kitchenette, private bath, and private entrance. The main part of the house has the master suite and two bedrooms that share a bathroom. On the other side of the house there is a mother-in-law suite with a bedroom, bathroom, and separate combo kitchen/dining/living room. Ceramic tile and carpet throughout the house. Rear screened lanai overlooks golf course. Interior utility room includes high end washer & dryer. A+ schools, close to I75, shopping, dining, and entertainment! No pets allowed.

