Sarasota County, FL
4414 Bent Tree Boulevard
Last updated June 9 2020 at 4:28 AM

4414 Bent Tree Boulevard

4414 Bent Tree Boulevard · (941) 225-0553
Location

4414 Bent Tree Boulevard, Sarasota County, FL 34241

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2209 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This 4BR/3B house with 2-car garage and 2,209 sq ft is almost new, built in 2018. This gorgeous and spacious home located in the new Fairways at Bent Tree neighborhood has an open concept kitchen with walk-in pantry and built-in microwave and oven, separate dining area, over-sized living room, and MOTHER-IN-LAW SUITE complete with kitchenette, private bath, and private entrance. The main part of the house has the master suite and two bedrooms that share a bathroom. On the other side of the house there is a mother-in-law suite with a bedroom, bathroom, and separate combo kitchen/dining/living room. Ceramic tile and carpet throughout the house. Rear screened lanai overlooks golf course. Interior utility room includes high end washer & dryer. A+ schools, close to I75, shopping, dining, and entertainment! No pets allowed.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4414 Bent Tree Boulevard have any available units?
4414 Bent Tree Boulevard has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4414 Bent Tree Boulevard have?
Some of 4414 Bent Tree Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4414 Bent Tree Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
4414 Bent Tree Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4414 Bent Tree Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 4414 Bent Tree Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sarasota County.
Does 4414 Bent Tree Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 4414 Bent Tree Boulevard offers parking.
Does 4414 Bent Tree Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4414 Bent Tree Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4414 Bent Tree Boulevard have a pool?
No, 4414 Bent Tree Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 4414 Bent Tree Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 4414 Bent Tree Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 4414 Bent Tree Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4414 Bent Tree Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 4414 Bent Tree Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4414 Bent Tree Boulevard has units with air conditioning.
