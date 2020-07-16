All apartments in Sarasota County
Last updated June 15 2020 at 12:27 AM

4148 CENTRAL SARASOTA PARKWAY

4148 Central Sarasota Parkway · (941) 227-4146
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

4148 Central Sarasota Parkway, Sarasota County, FL 34238

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1317 · Avail. now

$1,350

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1069 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
racquetball court
bbq/grill
hot tub
GREAT COASTAL LOCATION near the #1 RATED U.S. BEACH on Siesta Key. The condo is located within the resort-style complex called Bella Villino Condominiums. It is a beautiful residential development in the award-winning, master planned community named Palmer Ranch. This beautiful 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom home is on a 1st floor, and an entrance inside a covered breezeway. It features both tiled and carpet flooring, microwave, a breakfast bar, solarium, 2 closets in the bedroom and in-unit laundry. The unit includes a lighted carport. The community offers many amenities that include an elegant clubhouse, a large and well-equipped fitness center, indoor racquetball, indoor basketball, billiards room, business center, heated pool and spa, covered verandas, gas grills and picnic areas, vehicle detail area, and more. The “Legacy Trail” is nearby with easy access for bicycling, jogging or walking. This home in Bella Villino on Palmer Ranch offers unmatched amenities not found in comparable communities and price ranges. The floor plan is shown in the photo gallery.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4148 CENTRAL SARASOTA PARKWAY have any available units?
4148 CENTRAL SARASOTA PARKWAY has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4148 CENTRAL SARASOTA PARKWAY have?
Some of 4148 CENTRAL SARASOTA PARKWAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4148 CENTRAL SARASOTA PARKWAY currently offering any rent specials?
4148 CENTRAL SARASOTA PARKWAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4148 CENTRAL SARASOTA PARKWAY pet-friendly?
No, 4148 CENTRAL SARASOTA PARKWAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sarasota County.
Does 4148 CENTRAL SARASOTA PARKWAY offer parking?
Yes, 4148 CENTRAL SARASOTA PARKWAY offers parking.
Does 4148 CENTRAL SARASOTA PARKWAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4148 CENTRAL SARASOTA PARKWAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4148 CENTRAL SARASOTA PARKWAY have a pool?
Yes, 4148 CENTRAL SARASOTA PARKWAY has a pool.
Does 4148 CENTRAL SARASOTA PARKWAY have accessible units?
No, 4148 CENTRAL SARASOTA PARKWAY does not have accessible units.
Does 4148 CENTRAL SARASOTA PARKWAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4148 CENTRAL SARASOTA PARKWAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 4148 CENTRAL SARASOTA PARKWAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 4148 CENTRAL SARASOTA PARKWAY does not have units with air conditioning.
