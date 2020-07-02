4142 CENTRAL SARASOTA PARKWAY

Amenities

GREAT COASTAL LOCATION near the #1 RATED U.S. BEACH on Siesta Key. The condo is located within the resort-style complex called Bella Villino Condominiums. It is a beautiful residential development in the award-winning, master planned community named Palmer Ranch. This beautiful 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom home is a 2nd floor walk-up, and an entrance inside a covered breezeway. It features both tiled and carpet flooring, microwave, a breakfast bar, solarium, 2 closets in the bedroom and in-unit laundry. The unit includes a lighted carport. The community offers many amenities that include an elegant clubhouse, a large and well-equipped fitness center, indoor racquetball, indoor basketball, billiards room, business center, heated pool and spa, covered verandas, gas grills and picnic areas, vehicle detail area, and more. The “Legacy Trail” is nearby with easy access for bicycling, jogging or walking. This home in Bella Villino on Palmer Ranch offers unmatched amenities not found in comparable communities and price ranges. The floor plan is shown in the photo gallery.