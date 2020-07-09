1741 SOUTHWOOD STREET

Amenities

UPDATED SEASONAL RENTAL CLOSE TO WORLD FAMOUS SIESTA KEY BEACHES, and boasting fabulous updated granite kitchen and baths, beautifully furnished, shows like a model, king size bed with both sides independently adjustable in master, queen in guest, flat screen TV in each bedroom and large flat screen in living room and, of course, wireless internet access: there is a new combo washer and dryer and lanai offers pleasant seating and can be opened to the living room. This stylish well-equipped condo lacks for nothing; drive to the back of the first building and you will find your designated parking space located just outside the back door. Additional parking in front of the tennis court. Enjoy all of what Sarasota has to offer from beaches to downtown Sarasota and the many cafes and restaurants, shops, theater, it's all here for your enjoyment. THIS LISTING REQUIRES FOUR (4) MONTHS OR MORE RENTAL. NO SINGLE MONTHS.