Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:31 PM

1741 SOUTHWOOD STREET

1741 Southwood Street · (888) 534-1116
Location

1741 Southwood Street, Sarasota County, FL 34231

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1741 · Avail. now

$5,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1164 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
tennis court
media room
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
media room
tennis court
UPDATED SEASONAL RENTAL CLOSE TO WORLD FAMOUS SIESTA KEY BEACHES, and boasting fabulous updated granite kitchen and baths, beautifully furnished, shows like a model, king size bed with both sides independently adjustable in master, queen in guest, flat screen TV in each bedroom and large flat screen in living room and, of course, wireless internet access: there is a new combo washer and dryer and lanai offers pleasant seating and can be opened to the living room. This stylish well-equipped condo lacks for nothing; drive to the back of the first building and you will find your designated parking space located just outside the back door. Additional parking in front of the tennis court. Enjoy all of what Sarasota has to offer from beaches to downtown Sarasota and the many cafes and restaurants, shops, theater, it's all here for your enjoyment. THIS LISTING REQUIRES FOUR (4) MONTHS OR MORE RENTAL. NO SINGLE MONTHS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1741 SOUTHWOOD STREET have any available units?
1741 SOUTHWOOD STREET has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1741 SOUTHWOOD STREET have?
Some of 1741 SOUTHWOOD STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1741 SOUTHWOOD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1741 SOUTHWOOD STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1741 SOUTHWOOD STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1741 SOUTHWOOD STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sarasota County.
Does 1741 SOUTHWOOD STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1741 SOUTHWOOD STREET offers parking.
Does 1741 SOUTHWOOD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1741 SOUTHWOOD STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1741 SOUTHWOOD STREET have a pool?
No, 1741 SOUTHWOOD STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1741 SOUTHWOOD STREET have accessible units?
No, 1741 SOUTHWOOD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1741 SOUTHWOOD STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1741 SOUTHWOOD STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1741 SOUTHWOOD STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1741 SOUTHWOOD STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
