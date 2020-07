Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool bbq/grill

Your tropical paradise vacation begins here! Looking for the perfect vacation getaway? Wine and dine in your private patio overlooking your spacious pool and yard. This is a fabulous vacation home for families and friends. The three bedrooms offers a split floor plan providing seclusion and isolation when desired and a living room / dining area for all to gather and watch TV on the flat screen. The updated kitchen complete with breakfast bar is large enough for multiple chefs, or use the bar area for take-out and cocktails. Walk or bike to the beach, restaurants and/or shopping. And yes, we are pet friendly.