1697 BROOKHOUSE CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool media room tennis court

2 Bedroom 2 Bath 2nd Floor. Light and bright , very spacious with Cathedral ceiling and skylight. King bed in master. Murphy bed in 2nd bedroom. All furniture is new! Recently furnished with new housewares. Come Live The Florida Lifestyle! Pelican Cove offers what most communities cannot: gated community , manicured Tropical Foliage !It has 6 Heated Pools, 4 Lighted Tennis Courts, 3 Club Houses with wide variety of organized recreational, cultural and social activities, Fitness Center, Fishing Pier, huge slip Marina, Kayak Launch, Walking Trails, Just minutes from #1 Rated Siesta Key Beach, walking distance from Shopping Mall, minute drive from Movie Theaters, Restaurants and Downtown Sarasota. No pets allowed and this is non-smoking home.