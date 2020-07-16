All apartments in Sarasota County
Find more places like 1697 BROOKHOUSE CIRCLE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sarasota County, FL
/
1697 BROOKHOUSE CIRCLE
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:34 PM

1697 BROOKHOUSE CIRCLE

1697 Brookhouse Circle · (941) 922-4959
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1697 Brookhouse Circle, Sarasota County, FL 34231

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 217 · Avail. now

$1,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1077 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
gym
pool
ceiling fan
tennis court
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
media room
tennis court
2 Bedroom 2 Bath 2nd Floor. Light and bright , very spacious with Cathedral ceiling and skylight. King bed in master. Murphy bed in 2nd bedroom. All furniture is new! Recently furnished with new housewares. Come Live The Florida Lifestyle! Pelican Cove offers what most communities cannot: gated community , manicured Tropical Foliage !It has 6 Heated Pools, 4 Lighted Tennis Courts, 3 Club Houses with wide variety of organized recreational, cultural and social activities, Fitness Center, Fishing Pier, huge slip Marina, Kayak Launch, Walking Trails, Just minutes from #1 Rated Siesta Key Beach, walking distance from Shopping Mall, minute drive from Movie Theaters, Restaurants and Downtown Sarasota. No pets allowed and this is non-smoking home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1697 BROOKHOUSE CIRCLE have any available units?
1697 BROOKHOUSE CIRCLE has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1697 BROOKHOUSE CIRCLE have?
Some of 1697 BROOKHOUSE CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1697 BROOKHOUSE CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
1697 BROOKHOUSE CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1697 BROOKHOUSE CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 1697 BROOKHOUSE CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sarasota County.
Does 1697 BROOKHOUSE CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 1697 BROOKHOUSE CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 1697 BROOKHOUSE CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1697 BROOKHOUSE CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1697 BROOKHOUSE CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 1697 BROOKHOUSE CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 1697 BROOKHOUSE CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 1697 BROOKHOUSE CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 1697 BROOKHOUSE CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1697 BROOKHOUSE CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1697 BROOKHOUSE CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1697 BROOKHOUSE CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1697 BROOKHOUSE CIRCLE?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Lexington
3510 Cheshire Sq
Sarasota, FL 34237
Huntington Place
3201 Huntington Pl Dr
Sarasota, FL 34237
Garden Grove
5719 Granada Dr
Gulf Gate Estates, FL 34231
Longitude 82
5900 Wilkinson Rd
Sarasota, FL 34233
Saratoga Place
5010 Central Sarasota Pkwy
Sarasota, FL 34238
TGM University Park
6001 Medici Ct
Sarasota, FL 34243
Treviso Grand
100 Treviso Grand Cir
Venice, FL 34275
Bainbridge Palmore
310 North Cattlemen Road
Sarasota, FL 34232

Similar Pages

Sarasota County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLFort Myers, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLCape Coral, FL
Palm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWinter Haven, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLNorth Port, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLBee Ridge, FLFruitville, FLEnglewood, FLSouth Venice, FL
South Sarasota, FLLongboat Key, FLLaurel, FLSouthgate, FLSarasota Springs, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FLVenice, FLOsprey, FLVenice Gardens, FLNorth Sarasota, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLVamo, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignSuncoast Technical College
University of South Florida-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity