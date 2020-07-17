All apartments in Sarasota County
Find more places like 149 Southwinds Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sarasota County, FL
/
149 Southwinds Dr
Last updated June 2 2020 at 7:30 AM

149 Southwinds Dr

149 Southwinds Drive · (941) 343-4526
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

149 Southwinds Drive, Sarasota County, FL 34231

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,100

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 635 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
game room
parking
pool
shuffle board
This charming furnished mobile home in the 55+ Southwinds community may be the perfect place to call your new home! Cozy 1 bedroom, 1 bath is fully furnished for your convenience. The open concept living and dining area is ideal for entertaining and has large windows to let in plenty of sunshine. The adorable kitchen has everything you could need! Take advantage of having two Florida rooms, giving you extra space for a guest room or bonus living area. The large bedroom is well decorated and will never run out of storage space! One carport, great for keeping your car cool on hot Florida days. The outdoor patio area is perfect for entertaining and relaxing in the beautiful Florida weather. Appliances include; Refrigerator, Range, Microwave, Washer and Dryer. One cat negotiable.

Southwinds has all the amenities you could need! A huge shuffle board area, a diverse library, a sparkling community pool, and a large recreational hall. Southwinds is ideally located just minutes away from shopping restaurants, and the award winning Siesta Key Beach. Lawn care, basic cable, trash, and pest control are all included in rent.

Qualifications: We run a complete background check that includes credit, criminal, income verification, prior landlord and eviction history. In terms of credit, we look at the entire picture as opposed to just the credit score, but in general, we do require a score over 550.
Please call 941.300.1941 for more information.
This property is professionally managed by Ryntal, LLC

Are you a Property Owner looking for Management Services? We can help!! We are a leader in Sarasota and Manatee Counties in Residential and small commercial property management services. For more info, please call 941.343.4526.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 149 Southwinds Dr have any available units?
149 Southwinds Dr has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 149 Southwinds Dr have?
Some of 149 Southwinds Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 149 Southwinds Dr currently offering any rent specials?
149 Southwinds Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 149 Southwinds Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 149 Southwinds Dr is pet friendly.
Does 149 Southwinds Dr offer parking?
Yes, 149 Southwinds Dr offers parking.
Does 149 Southwinds Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 149 Southwinds Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 149 Southwinds Dr have a pool?
Yes, 149 Southwinds Dr has a pool.
Does 149 Southwinds Dr have accessible units?
No, 149 Southwinds Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 149 Southwinds Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 149 Southwinds Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 149 Southwinds Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 149 Southwinds Dr has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 149 Southwinds Dr?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The District at Rosemary
710 N. Lemon Ave
Sarasota, FL 34236
50 Paramount
50 Paramount Dr
Sarasota, FL 34232
Advenir at Monterrey
1001 Center Rd
Venice, FL 34292
Huntington Place
3201 Huntington Pl Dr
Sarasota, FL 34237
Garden Grove
5719 Granada Dr
Gulf Gate Estates, FL 34231
Longitude 82
5900 Wilkinson Rd
Sarasota, FL 34233
Treviso Grand
100 Treviso Grand Cir
Venice, FL 34275
ARCOS Apartments
320 Central Ave
Sarasota, FL 34236

Similar Pages

Sarasota County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLFort Myers, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLCape Coral, FL
Palm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWinter Haven, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLNorth Port, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLBee Ridge, FLFruitville, FLEnglewood, FLSouth Venice, FL
South Sarasota, FLLongboat Key, FLLaurel, FLSouthgate, FLSarasota Springs, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FLVenice, FLOsprey, FLVenice Gardens, FLNorth Sarasota, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLVamo, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignSuncoast Technical College
University of South Florida-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity