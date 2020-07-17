149 Southwinds Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly carport pool air conditioning

This charming furnished mobile home in the 55+ Southwinds community may be the perfect place to call your new home! Cozy 1 bedroom, 1 bath is fully furnished for your convenience. The open concept living and dining area is ideal for entertaining and has large windows to let in plenty of sunshine. The adorable kitchen has everything you could need! Take advantage of having two Florida rooms, giving you extra space for a guest room or bonus living area. The large bedroom is well decorated and will never run out of storage space! One carport, great for keeping your car cool on hot Florida days. The outdoor patio area is perfect for entertaining and relaxing in the beautiful Florida weather. Appliances include; Refrigerator, Range, Microwave, Washer and Dryer. One cat negotiable.



Southwinds has all the amenities you could need! A huge shuffle board area, a diverse library, a sparkling community pool, and a large recreational hall. Southwinds is ideally located just minutes away from shopping restaurants, and the award winning Siesta Key Beach. Lawn care, basic cable, trash, and pest control are all included in rent.



Qualifications: We run a complete background check that includes credit, criminal, income verification, prior landlord and eviction history. In terms of credit, we look at the entire picture as opposed to just the credit score, but in general, we do require a score over 550.

Please call 941.300.1941 for more information.

