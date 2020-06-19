1359 Glendale Circle W

Amenities

Bright Condo locate near Siesta Key - Your vacation rental is ready for you. This two bedroom Villa is located in the desirable and active 55 plus community of Forest Pines. Updated throughout with granite counters in kitchen and baths...spa like showers in both bathrooms, tile plank flooring and lovely, updated Florida room.....perfect for your morning cup of coffee. Forest Pines offers , a heated community pool, club house, exercise room and community activities. Located close to Lido and Siesta Key, downtown, shopping, museums, theater, dining and all that Sarasota Has to offer. There is a 3 month minimum available for off season 2020 and 2021 season please call Kathy 941-735-7662 for more details.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5823382)