Sarasota County, FL
1359 Glendale Circle W
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:04 PM

1359 Glendale Circle W

1359 Glendale Circle West · (941) 255-7200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1359 Glendale Circle West, Sarasota County, FL 34232

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1359 Glendale Circle W · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 992 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
hot tub
media room
Bright Condo locate near Siesta Key - Your vacation rental is ready for you. This two bedroom Villa is located in the desirable and active 55 plus community of Forest Pines. Updated throughout with granite counters in kitchen and baths...spa like showers in both bathrooms, tile plank flooring and lovely, updated Florida room.....perfect for your morning cup of coffee. Forest Pines offers , a heated community pool, club house, exercise room and community activities. Located close to Lido and Siesta Key, downtown, shopping, museums, theater, dining and all that Sarasota Has to offer. There is a 3 month minimum available for off season 2020 and 2021 season please call Kathy 941-735-7662 for more details.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5823382)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1359 Glendale Circle W have any available units?
1359 Glendale Circle W has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1359 Glendale Circle W have?
Some of 1359 Glendale Circle W's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1359 Glendale Circle W currently offering any rent specials?
1359 Glendale Circle W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1359 Glendale Circle W pet-friendly?
No, 1359 Glendale Circle W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sarasota County.
Does 1359 Glendale Circle W offer parking?
No, 1359 Glendale Circle W does not offer parking.
Does 1359 Glendale Circle W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1359 Glendale Circle W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1359 Glendale Circle W have a pool?
Yes, 1359 Glendale Circle W has a pool.
Does 1359 Glendale Circle W have accessible units?
No, 1359 Glendale Circle W does not have accessible units.
Does 1359 Glendale Circle W have units with dishwashers?
No, 1359 Glendale Circle W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1359 Glendale Circle W have units with air conditioning?
No, 1359 Glendale Circle W does not have units with air conditioning.
