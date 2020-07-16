All apartments in Sarasota County
131 Wayforest Drive
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:00 PM

131 Wayforest Drive

131 Wayforest Drive · (941) 444-6185 ext. 102
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

131 Wayforest Drive, Sarasota County, FL 34292

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 131 Wayforest Drive - 131 Wayforest Drive · Avail. now

$5,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2023 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
furnished
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
pool
tennis court
2021 SEASON: January, February & March $5,500/mo - INCLUDES GOLF!) . Off Season available (July, August, September at $3500/mon) - 2021 Season available 3 month minimum (December – April) $5500/month

Off Season Available: July - November $3500/month

Golf Privileges and more included! Furnished Seasonal single family home located in the highly desirable gated community of Venice Golf and Country Club. Your Florida Seasonal stay is enhanced by amenities that include Golf Privileges on a recently updated, award-winning 18-hole, par 72, Ted McAnlis designed golf course; Har-Tru tennis courts and pickleball; a professionally staffed Wellness Center that strengthens body, mind and health; fun and active social scene; a junior Olympic-size heated pool, sun terraces and outdoor Jacuzzi. You will love the experience of The Venice Golf and Country Club with the Golf Privileges and Owners private Golf cart included!

This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Golf community home is just over 2000 square feet of living area with a spacious split floor plan with the family room providing the perfect blend for entertaining or casual relaxation. Accessed from the living room is an over-sized screened-in outdoor living area, the nicely equipped kitchen offering an abundance of cabinetry that any home chef would enjoy to work in. The Master bedroom is spacious and provides a King sized bed, single walk-in closet and adjoining luxury private master bath with soaking tub, walk-in shower, and dual vanities. The two additional bedrooms are equally as spacious (King and Queen beds), individually set up for extended living or sleeping arrangements and plenty of closet space. Main bathroom is nicely situated to the guest rooms with shower-tub combination.

Conveniently located for accessing all of the local beaches, sport fishing, parks & Reserves. Close proximity to Historic Downtown Venice's shopping, entertainment, and dining.

~$225 Non-refundable: Application to Master HOA $100 -and- Membership transfer $125 (onsite clubhouse – pin number/photo required)
~Included in rent: Landscaping
~Community: Golf Community, Community resort-like setting with Pool, Activities, and Clubhouse.
~Pets: NO
~Pool: Community
~Paid in full under 90 days, $1000 security deposit, $300 clean, plus 12% tax.

Provided by Compass Property Management - Your direction to Annual and Seasonal Living! For further information and availability please visit www.compasspm.net.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5359764)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

