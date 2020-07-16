131 Wayforest Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities bathtub furnished patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly clubhouse gym pool tennis court

2021 SEASON: January, February & March $5,500/mo - INCLUDES GOLF!) . Off Season available (July, August, September at $3500/mon) - 2021 Season available 3 month minimum (December – April) $5500/month



Off Season Available: July - November $3500/month



Golf Privileges and more included! Furnished Seasonal single family home located in the highly desirable gated community of Venice Golf and Country Club. Your Florida Seasonal stay is enhanced by amenities that include Golf Privileges on a recently updated, award-winning 18-hole, par 72, Ted McAnlis designed golf course; Har-Tru tennis courts and pickleball; a professionally staffed Wellness Center that strengthens body, mind and health; fun and active social scene; a junior Olympic-size heated pool, sun terraces and outdoor Jacuzzi. You will love the experience of The Venice Golf and Country Club with the Golf Privileges and Owners private Golf cart included!



This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Golf community home is just over 2000 square feet of living area with a spacious split floor plan with the family room providing the perfect blend for entertaining or casual relaxation. Accessed from the living room is an over-sized screened-in outdoor living area, the nicely equipped kitchen offering an abundance of cabinetry that any home chef would enjoy to work in. The Master bedroom is spacious and provides a King sized bed, single walk-in closet and adjoining luxury private master bath with soaking tub, walk-in shower, and dual vanities. The two additional bedrooms are equally as spacious (King and Queen beds), individually set up for extended living or sleeping arrangements and plenty of closet space. Main bathroom is nicely situated to the guest rooms with shower-tub combination.



Conveniently located for accessing all of the local beaches, sport fishing, parks & Reserves. Close proximity to Historic Downtown Venice's shopping, entertainment, and dining.



~$225 Non-refundable: Application to Master HOA $100 -and- Membership transfer $125 (onsite clubhouse – pin number/photo required)

~Included in rent: Landscaping

~Community: Golf Community, Community resort-like setting with Pool, Activities, and Clubhouse.

~Pets: NO

~Pool: Community

~Paid in full under 90 days, $1000 security deposit, $300 clean, plus 12% tax.



Provided by Compass Property Management - Your direction to Annual and Seasonal Living! For further information and availability please visit www.compasspm.net.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5359764)