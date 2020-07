Amenities

recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Private, Quiet Condo located in beautiful Fairway Glen Community at the Plantation Golf and Country Club in Venice, FL Overlooks the 13th Fairway and just a short walk to the swimming pool. This gem is an 1800 square feet lower level condo with an open floor plan and a screened in Lanai. Well decorated with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Kitchen has been recently updated. Located on a cul-de-sac it is just minutes away from beautiful white sand beaches, and the charming downtown Venice area. A golf membership is available with this rental for an additional charge. Fall rental fee increases to 4K. Ladies LPG in September