11679 ANHINGA AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage gym pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

STONEYBROOK OF VENICE. (OFF SEASON $2100/MONTH) A lovely and beautifully landscaped single family home with three bedrooms, two baths, and a two car garage. A new private pool, with newly installed heater, and cage with lovely dining area, grill and enjoyable views of a lake and outstanding sunsets. The entire interior of the home has been freshly painted and tastefully furnished. The great room, kitchen and baths are tiled, and the three bedrooms are carpeted for your comfort. Stoneybrook has a large clubhouse, community pool, tennis courts, playground and fitness center. Something for everyone. Atlanta Braves Spring Training Camp just minutes away. Venice Beach with its famous sunsets, and Venice Downtown with its great restaurants and fine shopping are just a short drive from Stoneybrook. Many fine golf courses are in Venice, and more in surrounding towns. More fine restaurants, shopping, and medical facilities are just a short distance away. Rented January -April 2020.