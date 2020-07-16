All apartments in Sarasota County
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:31 PM

11679 ANHINGA AVENUE

11679 Anhinga Avenue · (888) 534-1116
Location

11679 Anhinga Avenue, Sarasota County, FL 34292

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1363 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
STONEYBROOK OF VENICE. (OFF SEASON $2100/MONTH) A lovely and beautifully landscaped single family home with three bedrooms, two baths, and a two car garage. A new private pool, with newly installed heater, and cage with lovely dining area, grill and enjoyable views of a lake and outstanding sunsets. The entire interior of the home has been freshly painted and tastefully furnished. The great room, kitchen and baths are tiled, and the three bedrooms are carpeted for your comfort. Stoneybrook has a large clubhouse, community pool, tennis courts, playground and fitness center. Something for everyone. Atlanta Braves Spring Training Camp just minutes away. Venice Beach with its famous sunsets, and Venice Downtown with its great restaurants and fine shopping are just a short drive from Stoneybrook. Many fine golf courses are in Venice, and more in surrounding towns. More fine restaurants, shopping, and medical facilities are just a short distance away. Rented January -April 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11679 ANHINGA AVENUE have any available units?
11679 ANHINGA AVENUE has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11679 ANHINGA AVENUE have?
Some of 11679 ANHINGA AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11679 ANHINGA AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
11679 ANHINGA AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11679 ANHINGA AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 11679 ANHINGA AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sarasota County.
Does 11679 ANHINGA AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 11679 ANHINGA AVENUE offers parking.
Does 11679 ANHINGA AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11679 ANHINGA AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11679 ANHINGA AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 11679 ANHINGA AVENUE has a pool.
Does 11679 ANHINGA AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 11679 ANHINGA AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 11679 ANHINGA AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11679 ANHINGA AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 11679 ANHINGA AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 11679 ANHINGA AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
