Sanford, FL
163 Sand Pine Circle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

163 Sand Pine Circle

163 Sand Pine Cir · No Longer Available
Location

163 Sand Pine Cir, Sanford, FL 32773
Hidden Lake

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming Rent Ready 2 Bed 2 Bath Villa in Sanford, FL! - Welcome home to the neighborhood of Hidden Lake Villas! This Spacious 2/2 villa rents for 1,100.00/mo. It features a living/dining area with vaulted ceilings this villa is great for entertaining family and friends with direct access to open patio and backyard. Charming kitchen with an ample amount of cabinetry and breakfast bar. Bedrooms and bathrooms are a great size featuring tile in wet areas and carpet throughout. Conveniently located to I-4, SR 417, shopping, restaurants and more. Zoned for Region 2 Elementary School, Millennium Middle School, and Seminole High School. This Villa won't last long apply online today online at www.stonebridgepmg.com.

(RLNE3759734)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 163 Sand Pine Circle have any available units?
163 Sand Pine Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
Is 163 Sand Pine Circle currently offering any rent specials?
163 Sand Pine Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 163 Sand Pine Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 163 Sand Pine Circle is pet friendly.
Does 163 Sand Pine Circle offer parking?
No, 163 Sand Pine Circle does not offer parking.
Does 163 Sand Pine Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 163 Sand Pine Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 163 Sand Pine Circle have a pool?
No, 163 Sand Pine Circle does not have a pool.
Does 163 Sand Pine Circle have accessible units?
No, 163 Sand Pine Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 163 Sand Pine Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 163 Sand Pine Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 163 Sand Pine Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 163 Sand Pine Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
