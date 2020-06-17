All apartments in San Castle
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:31 AM

7833 Loomis Street

7833 Loomis Street · No Longer Available
Location

7833 Loomis Street, San Castle, FL 33462

Amenities

dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Lovely 4 bedroom 2 bathroom available for rent in beautifully lantana Florida Freshly painted and ready for move in , Fence in backyard and 2 car drive , centrally located close to i-95 and much more .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7833 Loomis Street have any available units?
7833 Loomis Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Castle, FL.
What amenities does 7833 Loomis Street have?
Some of 7833 Loomis Street's amenities include dishwasher, microwave, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7833 Loomis Street currently offering any rent specials?
7833 Loomis Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7833 Loomis Street pet-friendly?
No, 7833 Loomis Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Castle.
Does 7833 Loomis Street offer parking?
No, 7833 Loomis Street does not offer parking.
Does 7833 Loomis Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7833 Loomis Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7833 Loomis Street have a pool?
No, 7833 Loomis Street does not have a pool.
Does 7833 Loomis Street have accessible units?
No, 7833 Loomis Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7833 Loomis Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7833 Loomis Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 7833 Loomis Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 7833 Loomis Street does not have units with air conditioning.
