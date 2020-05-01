8080 Albatross RD

Amenities

This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home features an open concept floor plan! The spacious kitchen offers plenty of storage space and opens up nicely to the living room. A walk-in laundry room, 1-car garage, fenced yard & a storage shed are some of the other great features! Tile can be found in the living room, kitchen and one guest bedroom; wood floors in the master bedroom and carpet in the other two bedrooms. Located in San Carlos Park, close to shopping and dining at Gulf Coast Town Center and just minutes from the Airport & FGCU! The house is on city water and septic. Lawn care included. No pets. Available July 15th!