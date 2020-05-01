All apartments in San Carlos Park
8080 Albatross RD
Last updated May 1 2020 at 8:39 PM

8080 Albatross RD

8080 Albatross Road · (239) 494-5156
Location

8080 Albatross Road, San Carlos Park, FL 33967

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,995

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home features an open concept floor plan! The spacious kitchen offers plenty of storage space and opens up nicely to the living room. A walk-in laundry room, 1-car garage, fenced yard & a storage shed are some of the other great features! Tile can be found in the living room, kitchen and one guest bedroom; wood floors in the master bedroom and carpet in the other two bedrooms. Located in San Carlos Park, close to shopping and dining at Gulf Coast Town Center and just minutes from the Airport & FGCU! The house is on city water and septic. Lawn care included. No pets. Available July 15th!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8080 Albatross RD have any available units?
8080 Albatross RD has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8080 Albatross RD have?
Some of 8080 Albatross RD's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8080 Albatross RD currently offering any rent specials?
8080 Albatross RD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8080 Albatross RD pet-friendly?
No, 8080 Albatross RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Carlos Park.
Does 8080 Albatross RD offer parking?
Yes, 8080 Albatross RD does offer parking.
Does 8080 Albatross RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8080 Albatross RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8080 Albatross RD have a pool?
No, 8080 Albatross RD does not have a pool.
Does 8080 Albatross RD have accessible units?
No, 8080 Albatross RD does not have accessible units.
Does 8080 Albatross RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 8080 Albatross RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8080 Albatross RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 8080 Albatross RD does not have units with air conditioning.
