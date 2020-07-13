All apartments in San Carlos Park
Find more places like 18665 Sarasota RD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Carlos Park, FL
/
18665 Sarasota RD
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:30 AM

18665 Sarasota RD

18665 Sarasota Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Carlos Park
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

18665 Sarasota Road, San Carlos Park, FL 33967

Amenities

recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Just updated on the interior!!! This 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home features HURRICANE IMPACT GLASS, Tile Floors in main living area, NEW carpet in bedrooms, New interior doors, New 5 1/4" baseboards, New fixtures, New fans, New lights, New Bath vanities, New toilet, and much more.... This home has CITY WATER and a FENCED Back Yard!!!!! Home is ready for immediate occupancy!!! San Carlos Park is located within close proximity to Gulf Coast Town Center, FGCU, SW Florida International Airport, and I-75.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18665 Sarasota RD have any available units?
18665 Sarasota RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Carlos Park, FL.
Is 18665 Sarasota RD currently offering any rent specials?
18665 Sarasota RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18665 Sarasota RD pet-friendly?
No, 18665 Sarasota RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Carlos Park.
Does 18665 Sarasota RD offer parking?
No, 18665 Sarasota RD does not offer parking.
Does 18665 Sarasota RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18665 Sarasota RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18665 Sarasota RD have a pool?
No, 18665 Sarasota RD does not have a pool.
Does 18665 Sarasota RD have accessible units?
No, 18665 Sarasota RD does not have accessible units.
Does 18665 Sarasota RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 18665 Sarasota RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18665 Sarasota RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 18665 Sarasota RD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

San Carlos Park 1 BedroomsSan Carlos Park 2 Bedrooms
San Carlos Park 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSan Carlos Park Apartments with Balconies
San Carlos Park Apartments with Hardwood Floors

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLNaples, FLCape Coral, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLNorth Fort Myers, FLIona, FL
Cypress Lake, FLVillas, FLThree Oaks, FLPunta Gorda, FLPelican Bay, FLMarco Island, FLNaples Park, FL
Fort Myers Beach, FLWhiskey Creek, FLEnglewood, FLCharlotte Harbor, FLRotonda, FLVineyards, FLGateway, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeHodges University
Florida Gulf Coast University