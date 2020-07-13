18665 Sarasota RD

Amenities

Just updated on the interior!!! This 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home features HURRICANE IMPACT GLASS, Tile Floors in main living area, NEW carpet in bedrooms, New interior doors, New 5 1/4" baseboards, New fixtures, New fans, New lights, New Bath vanities, New toilet, and much more.... This home has CITY WATER and a FENCED Back Yard!!!!! Home is ready for immediate occupancy!!! San Carlos Park is located within close proximity to Gulf Coast Town Center, FGCU, SW Florida International Airport, and I-75.