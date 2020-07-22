Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 9:18 PM

95 Apartments for rent in Samsula-Spruce Creek, FL with pools

Finding apartments with a pool in Samsula-Spruce Creek means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to con... Read Guide >

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Spruce Creek
2882 Grumman Court
2882 Grumman Court, Samsula-Spruce Creek, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2449 sqft
Fabulous Home for Lease located on a quiet cul-de-sac in the prestigious Spruce Creek Fly-In. Beautiful Cherry cabinets with Granite counter tops in the Kitchen, Stainless appliances, Gas Range, tile flooring throughout.

1 of 31

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
1983 Rutgers Place
1983 Rutgers Place, Samsula-Spruce Creek, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2143 sqft
SPRUCE CREEK FLY-IN 24/7 GATED COMMUNITY. OUTSTANDING 3 BEDROOM, 3.5 BATH FAIRWAY CHASE VILLA ON THE GOLF COURSE. MAIN MASTER SUITE IS DOWNSTAIRS WITH SEPARATE DRESSING AREA, LARGE WALK-IN CLOSET & BATH.
Results within 1 mile of Samsula-Spruce Creek

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Venetian Bay
3639 Romea Circle
3639 Romea Circle, New Smyrna Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1900 sqft
Venetian Bay Beauty New Smyrna Beach - Offered is spacious, vaulted ceilings 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, townhome of Parkside in Venetian Bay. This is maintenance free living. It has all the upscale amenities Venetian Bay offers.

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Summer Trees
38 Summer Trees Road
38 Summer Trees Road, Port Orange, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
950 sqft
This 2/2 home in 55+ Community has had plenty of upgrades; laminate flooring; new granite counters, New appliances; stove, dishwasher; microwave .Master bath upgraded . Roof replaced 1 year ago.

1 of 37

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Spruce Creek
2586 Spruce Creek Boulevard
2586 Spruce Creek Boulevard, Port Orange, FL
4 Bedrooms
$13,500
5200 sqft
Suitable for celebrities or executives relocating to the area needing a FURNISHED TURNKEY luxury short term rental.

1 of 33

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Venetian Bay
3609 Romea Circle
3609 Romea Circle, New Smyrna Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1824 sqft
Executive Townhouse, located in the prestigious community of Venetian Bay. This spacious 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath, with loft, 2 car garage Parkside Townhouse offers maintenance free living.

1 of 31

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Coquina Cove
5432 Cordgrass Bend Lane
5432 Cordgrass Bend Lane, Port Orange, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2421 sqft
Pool home! Beautiful two-story 4 bedroom/ 2.5 bath pool home on a premium lake view lot. Large, open floor plan and huge kitchen. Upstairs has a second family room loft, huge walk-in closet in master, large bedrooms.
Results within 5 miles of Samsula-Spruce Creek
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
$
42 Units Available
Port Orange Gateway Center
Hawthorne Village
3900 Yorktowne Blvd, Port Orange, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,110
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1392 sqft
Luxury apartment community near Dunlawton Avenue. Modern fitness center, on-site pool, playground, hot tub and business center. Garage available. Spacious apartments with extra storage and a patio or balcony. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
$
195 Units Available
Waters Edge
Springs At Port Orange
5410 S Williamson Blvd, Port Orange, FL
Studio
$1,157
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,320
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,522
1143 sqft
Be the first to live in Springs at Port Orange, a brand-new Port Orange, FL, gated apartment community near I-95.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
33 Units Available
Sanctuary at West Port
5400 Coraci Blvd, Port Orange, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,148
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,303
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,593
1337 sqft
Comfortable homes with open layouts and soaking tubs. Community highlights include a dog park, business center and clubhouse. Close to I-95 for easy transportation. A short distance from Tiger Bay State Forest.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
9 Units Available
Port Orange Gateway Center
Ocean Oaks
1645 Dunlawton Ave, Port Orange, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,009
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
1006 sqft
Welcome to Ocean Oaks Apartments in Port Orange, FL. Designed with a resort-style atmosphere, Ocean Oaks is a tropical haven you can call home.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
16 Units Available
Andros Isles Luxury Apartments
100 Acklins Cir, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,092
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,301
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,482
1255 sqft
Luxurious touches such as hardwood floors and extra storage in air-conditioned units. Complex boasts a coffee bar, clubhouse, community garden and fire pit. Easy access to I-95 a plus for commuters.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 06:36 PM
28 Units Available
White Palm
5400 S Williamson Blvd, Port Orange, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,139
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,424
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,561
1320 sqft
Apartments have a variety of floor plans, designer counters, stainless steel appliances and wood-plank flooring. Located close to shops, schools and museums. Community features landscaped grounds and a swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated March 14 at 08:32 PM
Contact for Availability
Osprey Landings
1756 S Clyde Morris Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$969
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1000 sqft
Find the serene living experience youve been searching for at Osprey Landings Apartments in Daytona Beach, FL.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Cambridge
215 Avon St
215 Avon Street, Port Orange, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1543 sqft
Pet friendly, Pool home, Port Orange - Sparkling pool home. Approx 1,800 Sq ft (which includes the 2 car garage) Split BR plan, tile in kitchen and living room, laminate floors in bedrooms.. Large living room and dining area near the kitchen.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Pelican Bay
149 Grey Widgeon Court
149 Grey Widgeon Court, Daytona Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1910 sqft
1 Year Lease. This spacious 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath, 2 car garage is ready for someone to call home. This house has the community pool just for the homes in this section of Pelican Bay. Pelican bay has 24 hour security. This is a must see in person.

1 of 52

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Countryside
950 Vanessa Ct Apt F
950 Vanessa Court, Port Orange, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1070 sqft
Beautiful carefree living in this recently renovated 2 story townhouse in popular Countryside Community of Port Orange. Upscale townhouse which features includes two master suites, one up and one down. 2.5 bathrooms with upstairs loft.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Pelican Bay
124 Laughing Gull Court
124 Laughing Gull Court, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1279 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy the tropical atmosphere that Beautiful Pelican Bay offers from this 2 bedroom, 2 bath town home with den and enclosed Florida room.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Royal Palm
5460 Canna Court
5460 Canna Court, Port Orange, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2038 sqft
Maintenance free Living! Waterfront corner lot in the desirable community of Royal Palm. Lawn, pest control, mulch, cable TV, annual pressure washing and new paint is included through the HOA.

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Hamlet
604 Boars Head Drive
604 Boars Head Drive, Port Orange, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1434 sqft
Turn key ready Port Orange pool home. NO HOA! Great established neighborhood with private backyard oasis with tropical landscaping.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Riverwood
6217 Ranier Circle
6217 Ranier Circle, Port Orange, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1938 sqft
Lovely home in an upscale neighborhood! Large 3bed 2bath home, with oversized two car garage. Separate laundry room is a convenient feature. Screened in Florida room offers shaded privacy.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
940 Village Trail
940 Village Trail, Port Orange, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo in the beautiful Villagio on the Lakes, a gated Community. This unit is on the ground floor and has fresh paint and flooring through out.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
853 Stonybrook Circle
853 Stonybrook Circle, Port Orange, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
931 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath in Dunlawton Hills. Fresh paint and flooring. New HVAC system. Community pool. Port Orange schools. 1 car garage. Lawn care included

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Countryside
951 S Lakewood Terrace
951 South Lakewood Terrace, Port Orange, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
932 sqft
Clean, nonsmoking, beautifully furnished 2 bedroom townhouse. Short term vacation unit. Community pool and close to beach
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with pools in Samsula-Spruce Creek, FL

Finding apartments with a pool in Samsula-Spruce Creek means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing your next lease.

Ask the property management how long the pool is open each year. Is it seasonal? Does the pool have a heat pump to make it practical to swim beyond summertime? You should also inquire about pool rules, capacity, and if unattended children are permitted. The size of the pool also matters. An oversized apartment complex with a tiny pool could mean crowded summers and frustrations when trying to take a quick dip.

Finding apartments with a pool in Samsula-Spruce Creek could also drive up your rent, but may be worth the trade-off. Assess the overall amenities of the property. Apartments with a pool may look fantastic on the outside, but inside the kitchen could need an upgrade or the bedrooms could prove smaller than you want.

Once you find the apartment of your dreams, enjoy an afternoon swim and get to know your new neighbors.

