apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 10:35 AM
78 Apartments for rent in Holly Hill, FL with pool
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Marina Grande on the Halifax
241 Riverside Dr, Holly Hill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1600 sqft
Live Grande at Marina Grande on the Halifax.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
231 Riverside Dr. #1809
231 Riverside Dr, Holly Hill, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
2291 sqft
3/3 Condo at the MG on the Halifax. - Relax and enjoy the awesome direct south east view from this fully furnished 3 Bedroom 3 Bath condo situated on the 18th floor of one of the most desired condos in the Daytona Beach Area, M.G.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Marina Grande on the Halifax
231 Riverside Drive, Holly Hill, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2079 sqft
Live Grande at Marina Grande on the Halifax.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1647 Riverside Dr
1647 Riverside Drive, Holly Hill, FL
4 Bedrooms
$5,900
5122 sqft
Amazing 4 bed, 5 bath, pool home with river views is the perfect retreat for yout vacation. This gem of a home boasts beautiful Intercoastal waterway views of pristine Volusia County, Florida.
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
1202 Ridgewood Avenue - 122
1202 North Ridgewood Avenue, Holly Hill, FL
1 Bedroom
$800
264 sqft
In the Heart of Holly Hill, LPGA Blvd and Ridgewood, Efficiency Unit in the Mapleleaf condo complex, all utilities included (Power, Water and Gas, Parking, Pool), nice size room, 264 sqft, with a cute kitchenette, 1 bathroom with shower and tub
Results within 1 mile of Holly Hill
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
East Daytona
The Overlook at Daytona Apartment Homes
100 Seabreeze Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$963
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
927 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,628
1779 sqft
Overlooking the water of the Intracoastal Waterway. Recently renovated to include granite countertops, walk-in closets and modern furnishings such as stainless steel appliances. Private balconies provided. Pool, clubhouse and gym available.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Ortona Park
223 Milsap Road
223 Milsap Road, Ormond Beach, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,700
3218 sqft
Live in Paradise on the Peninsula! Furnished large family home with lots of space, just steps from the beach. This fabulous & functional pool home offers an eat in kitchen, 5 bedrooms & 3 baths - bring the extended family.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
935 N Halifax Avenue
935 North Halifax Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Awesome renovated unit. Stainless appliances. New flooring. Large walk in closet. Let Bayshore WOW you with it's amenities.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
3013 N Halifax Avenue
3013 North Halifax Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
816 sqft
Fully furnished, beautifully renovated with high end decor! Granite counter tops, porcelain tile floors and onyx wet bar in this 55+ community. Both bathrooms offer ceiling heaters. Ceiling fans in both bedrooms and living room.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
1429 N Atlantic Avenue
1429 North Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1100 sqft
The unit is on the 4th floor with an elevator provided. Inside the unit is a townhouse floor plan with the two large bedrooms on the second floor. Stairs to the second floor.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
East Daytona
800 N ATLANTIC AVENUE
800 North Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
Studio
$895
375 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Welcome to this beautiful studio on the Ocean. For rent for a period of 12 months is a condo that has been updated and upgraded. The owners when they upgraded they spared no expense to make it just right.
Last updated July 13 at 09:11am
1 Unit Available
2711 North Halifax Avenue
2711 North Halifax Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit type: Condominium; Number of bedrooms: 1; Number of bathrooms: 1; Square footage: 900; Parking: 2 Car Outdoor Parking; Monthly rent: $1100.00; IMRID10700
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
1433 N Atlantic Avenue
1433 North Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
675 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED -READY Ground Floor condo Beach side condo with a heated ocean view pool. Newly upgraded condo. Looking for a new remodeled condo to spend some vacation time in? Your look is over, this condo has everything new in it.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
3000 N Atlantic Avenue
3000 North Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
3423 sqft
Direct Oceanfront. One unit per floor. Breathtaking views from every room. This unit has 3,460 of living sq feet and offers 3 bedrooms 3.5 baths. This condo unit is ideal for those who appreciate exclusive living.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Ortona Park
2727 N. Atlantic Ave #409
2727 North Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
867 sqft
Upgraded Condo on Beachside - This stunning two bedroom, two bath one car garage unit has really nice Ocean Views overlooking the in-ground pool and beautiful common grounds of the Belle Air Condos.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
624 Robin Road
624 Robin Road, Ormond Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
796 sqft
Rent 1325.00 + 65.00 water utility UNFURNISHED 1450.00 + 65 water utility FURNISHED 2 bed 2 bath, garage, huge Florida room and separate screen room. 20 steps from community pool and tennis court. Lawn and pest control included in the price. No pets.
Results within 5 miles of Holly Hill
Last updated July 13 at 08:17am
33 Units Available
Lake Forest
600 Jimmy Ann Dr, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$858
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,062
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,438
1360 sqft
ELEVATE YOUR STYLE AT LAKE FOREST APARTMENT HOMES\nCome home to Lake Forest Apartment Homes. Our beautiful community is located in Daytona Beach, Florida only minutes from Daytona International Speedway.
Last updated July 13 at 06:39am
$
12 Units Available
Tomoka Pointe
1317 Tomoka Town Center Dr, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,246
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,720
1255 sqft
Self-Guided & Virtual Tours Now Available! MEET US ONLINE! Our office is temporarily closed out of caution for COVID-19. We are available during our standard business hours to assist you virtually or via phone.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
16 Units Available
Sands Parc
100 Sands Parc Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,120
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,660
1303 sqft
The Life You’ve Been Waiting For: At Sands Parc, we’ve made it easy for you to love where you live with unparalleled details and amenities that reflect your unique lifestyle.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
18 Units Available
Andros Isles Luxury Apartments
100 Acklins Cir, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,078
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,286
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1255 sqft
Luxurious touches such as hardwood floors and extra storage in air-conditioned units. Complex boasts a coffee bar, clubhouse, community garden and fire pit. Easy access to I-95 a plus for commuters.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
11 Units Available
Epic
1420 New Bellevue Ave, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,046
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,377
900 sqft
Luxury furnished apartments feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances and patio/balcony. Resort-style grounds offer clubhouse, pool, 24-hour gym, several sports courts and more. Located near Clyde Morris bike path and Daytona Beach shopping and attractions.
Last updated July 13 at 12:03pm
11 Units Available
Coastline Cove
101 Raceway Pointe Dr, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near I-95 and US-92. Designed interiors with up to four bedrooms. Open floor plans, energy-efficient appliances and ample storage. On-site fitness center, pool and sundeck. Near colleges.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
16 Units Available
Fairlawn at Daytona Beach
Integra Shores
100 Integra Shores Drive, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,164
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1205 sqft
You’ve just discovered the comfort and luxurious experience that is Integra Shores Apartments. Find your home that’s a sanctuary, where you can find the relief from your busy day, a place that feels like the getaway you’ve been planning.
Last updated July 13 at 12:04pm
11 Units Available
Bermuda Estates Ormond
100 Hamilton Cir, Ormond Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,035
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,440
1375 sqft
Bermuda Estates is ideally located in Ormond Beach, FL. The scenery, space, and sense of community at Bermuda Estates are truly something to behold.
