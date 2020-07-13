/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:19 AM
67 Apartments for rent in Glencoe, FL with pool
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
3005 Neverland Drive
3005 Neverland Drive, Glencoe, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1662 sqft
For a limited time, application fee(s) will be credited back, with a signed lease.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
3006 Neverland Drive
3006 Neverland Drive, Glencoe, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1536 sqft
For a limited time, application fee(s) will be credited back, with a signed lease.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
3095 Neverland Drive
3095 Neverland Drive, Glencoe, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1536 sqft
For a limited time, application fee(s) will be credited back, with a signed lease.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
3010 Neverland Drive
3010 Neverland Drive, Glencoe, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1912 sqft
For a limited time, application fee(s) will be credited back, with a signed lease.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
3067 Neverland Drive
3067 Neverland Drive, Glencoe, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1536 sqft
For a limited time, application fee(s) will be credited back, with a signed lease.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
3015 Neverland Drive
3015 Neverland Drive, Glencoe, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1912 sqft
For a limited time, application fee(s) will be credited back, with a signed lease.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
3017 Neverland Drive
3017 Neverland Drive, Glencoe, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1536 sqft
For a limited time, application fee(s) will be credited back, with a signed lease.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
3008 Neverland Drive
3008 Neverland Drive, Glencoe, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1912 sqft
For a limited time, application fee(s) will be credited back, with a signed lease.
1 of 16
Last updated June 2 at 07:43pm
1 Unit Available
3069 Neverland Drive
3069 Neverland Drive, Glencoe, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1662 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL, sign a 12 month lease and get half off 2nd full month’s rent.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
3009 Neverland Drive
3009 Neverland Drive, Glencoe, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1536 sqft
For a limited time, application fee(s) will be credited back, with a signed lease.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
3011 Neverland Drive
3011 Neverland Drive, Glencoe, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1662 sqft
For a limited time, application fee(s) will be credited back, with a signed lease.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
3016 Neverland Drive
3016 Neverland Drive, Glencoe, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1662 sqft
For a limited time, application fee(s) will be credited back, with a signed lease.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
3022 Neverland Drive
3022 Neverland Drive, Glencoe, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1662 sqft
For a limited time, application fee(s) will be credited back, with a signed lease.
Results within 1 mile of Glencoe
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
476 Shorewood Lane
476 Shorewood Lane, New Smyrna Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1706 sqft
476 Shorewood Lane Available 07/15/20 HIDDEN PINES 2BR 2.
Results within 5 miles of Glencoe
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
9 Units Available
Port Orange Gateway Center
Ocean Oaks
1645 Dunlawton Ave, Port Orange, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,044
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
1006 sqft
Welcome to Ocean Oaks Apartments in Port Orange, FL. Designed with a resort-style atmosphere, Ocean Oaks is a tropical haven you can call home.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
207 Units Available
Waters Edge
Springs At Port Orange
5410 S Williamson Blvd, Port Orange, FL
Studio
$1,137
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,302
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,477
1143 sqft
Be the first to live in Springs at Port Orange, a brand-new Port Orange, FL, gated apartment community near I-95.
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Summer Trees
38 Summer Trees Road
38 Summer Trees Road, Port Orange, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
950 sqft
This 2/2 home in 55+ Community has had plenty of upgrades; laminate flooring; new granite counters, New appliances; stove, dishwasher; microwave .Master bath upgraded . Roof replaced 1 year ago.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Riverwood
6217 Ranier Circle
6217 Ranier Circle, Port Orange, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1938 sqft
Lovely home in an upscale neighborhood! Large 3bed 2bath home, with oversized two car garage. Separate laundry room is a convenient feature. Screened in Florida room offers shaded privacy.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
4 Riverwalk Drive
4 Riverwalk Dr, New Smyrna Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1603 sqft
True resort Living! One year old waterfront condo in the heart of New Smyrna Beach.
1 of 40
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
2111 Ocean Drive
2111 Ocean Drive, New Smyrna Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
1800 sqft
OCEAN FRONT RENTAL, mid century, Newly renovated North Beach architecturally designed extremely private home. Lots of glass bring the outdoors in. Highly polished terrazzo floors, curved walls, extensive decking and fabulous new pool.
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Venetian Bay
3609 Romea Circle
3609 Romea Circle, New Smyrna Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1824 sqft
Executive Townhouse, located in the prestigious community of Venetian Bay. This spacious 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath, with loft, 2 car garage Parkside Townhouse offers maintenance free living.
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
1983 Rutgers Place
1983 Rutgers Place, Samsula-Spruce Creek, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2143 sqft
SPRUCE CREEK FLY-IN 24/7 GATED COMMUNITY. OUTSTANDING 3 BEDROOM, 3.5 BATH FAIRWAY CHASE VILLA ON THE GOLF COURSE. MAIN MASTER SUITE IS DOWNSTAIRS WITH SEPARATE DRESSING AREA, LARGE WALK-IN CLOSET & BATH.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
428 Sandpiper Court
428 Sandpiper Court, Edgewater, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1178 sqft
1 Year Lease. This spacious home is ready for move in. NO HOA, community pool is $125.00 for the year! WOW awesome!
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
3501 S Atlantic Ave Apt 201
3501 Atlantic Avenue, New Smyrna Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1060 sqft
VACATION RENTAL: Beautiful 2/2 king bed in the master. Direct Oceanfront Vacation rental on second floor. Washer & Dryer in unit. This condo is pet friendly with restrictions.
