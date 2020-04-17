2460 FAYETTE DRIVE W

Amenities

Home for Lease. This 3 bed 2 bath home with 2 car garage in Safety Harbor is a must-see! Located in a well-established and maintained community (Beacon Place) central to everything you want to do or go to, this home has all of the amenities and space necessary for your enjoyment! This home features separate living room with bamboo floors and a den with tile, along with a Florida room and both a dining and breakfast area with 2 bars looking into the kitchen. This home features a split bedroom plan. the kitchen has lots of cabinet space. There are also 2 good sized secondary bedrooms with lots of storage space and one room has a special shelving system for the organizer in you. The oversized master bedroom has room enough for a sitting area and two large walk-in closets. The master bedroom has a walk-in shower along with a garden tub along with a bidet. The pool area features a large covered porch in addition to the fully screened pool cage, so bring your grill and patio sets! The yard has a new fence for you to enjoy your backyard in peace! Lawn service and pool service included in rent.



$60 App Fee/Adult, $300 Non-Refundable Pet Fee Per Pet, Security Deposit Equal to One Month's Rent, $75 Tenant Processing Fee Per Household After Acceptance.