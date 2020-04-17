All apartments in Safety Harbor
2460 FAYETTE DRIVE W

2460 Fayette Drive West
Location

2460 Fayette Drive West, Safety Harbor, FL 34695

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Home for Lease. This 3 bed 2 bath home with 2 car garage in Safety Harbor is a must-see! Located in a well-established and maintained community (Beacon Place) central to everything you want to do or go to, this home has all of the amenities and space necessary for your enjoyment! This home features separate living room with bamboo floors and a den with tile, along with a Florida room and both a dining and breakfast area with 2 bars looking into the kitchen. This home features a split bedroom plan. the kitchen has lots of cabinet space. There are also 2 good sized secondary bedrooms with lots of storage space and one room has a special shelving system for the organizer in you. The oversized master bedroom has room enough for a sitting area and two large walk-in closets. The master bedroom has a walk-in shower along with a garden tub along with a bidet. The pool area features a large covered porch in addition to the fully screened pool cage, so bring your grill and patio sets! The yard has a new fence for you to enjoy your backyard in peace! Lawn service and pool service included in rent.

$60 App Fee/Adult, $300 Non-Refundable Pet Fee Per Pet, Security Deposit Equal to One Month's Rent, $75 Tenant Processing Fee Per Household After Acceptance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2460 FAYETTE DRIVE W have any available units?
2460 FAYETTE DRIVE W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Safety Harbor, FL.
What amenities does 2460 FAYETTE DRIVE W have?
Some of 2460 FAYETTE DRIVE W's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2460 FAYETTE DRIVE W currently offering any rent specials?
2460 FAYETTE DRIVE W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2460 FAYETTE DRIVE W pet-friendly?
Yes, 2460 FAYETTE DRIVE W is pet friendly.
Does 2460 FAYETTE DRIVE W offer parking?
Yes, 2460 FAYETTE DRIVE W offers parking.
Does 2460 FAYETTE DRIVE W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2460 FAYETTE DRIVE W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2460 FAYETTE DRIVE W have a pool?
Yes, 2460 FAYETTE DRIVE W has a pool.
Does 2460 FAYETTE DRIVE W have accessible units?
No, 2460 FAYETTE DRIVE W does not have accessible units.
Does 2460 FAYETTE DRIVE W have units with dishwashers?
No, 2460 FAYETTE DRIVE W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2460 FAYETTE DRIVE W have units with air conditioning?
No, 2460 FAYETTE DRIVE W does not have units with air conditioning.

