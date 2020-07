Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated ceiling fan elevator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator

Furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath Bayfront condo with overlooking beautiful Tampa Bay. Large covered balcony for watching the cruise ships leaving port, enjoy the best sunsets, watch dolphins, manatees and other wildlife. Bright and open! Updated Kitchen! This unit is on the first floor. Walk to the Marina, Private Beach, two waterfront restau rants or Fish from the community dock. Building does not have an elevator. NO Pets.