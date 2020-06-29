All apartments in Ruskin
Find more places like 815 BAHIA DEL SOL DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ruskin, FL
/
815 BAHIA DEL SOL DRIVE
Last updated February 18 2020 at 1:04 AM

815 BAHIA DEL SOL DRIVE

815 Bahia Del Sol Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Ruskin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

815 Bahia Del Sol Drive, Ruskin, FL 33570

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
WATERFRONT condo defining the maintenance free lifestyle. Enjoy the morning sunrises on the wide saltwater canal framed with protected preserve. From your terrace watch the dolphin and manatee swim by and the yachts and sailboats as they make their way to and from Tampa Bay. The community also offers onsite boat slips based upon availability, creating a BOATER'S paradise with direct access to the Bay/Gulf - no lifts or bridges. Nature enthusiasts enjoy canoeing and kayaking on the nearby River and canals. FISHING mecca. Enjoy the heated community pool or within a short walking distance is the seaside village of Little Harbor which offers a half mile, white sand BEACH, fishing pier, 2 restaurants, a tiki bar featuring live music, 2 hotels, 2 marinas and a high & dry boat storage, and even a heliport! Home's recent updates include new carpeting and designer neutral paint colors to compliment any decor. Kitchen cabinets were creatively and professionally finished. Approximately 30 minute drive to Tampa, St. Petersburg, and Sarasota. Shopping, hospitals, restaurants, and golf courses all near by.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 815 BAHIA DEL SOL DRIVE have any available units?
815 BAHIA DEL SOL DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ruskin, FL.
What amenities does 815 BAHIA DEL SOL DRIVE have?
Some of 815 BAHIA DEL SOL DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 815 BAHIA DEL SOL DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
815 BAHIA DEL SOL DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 815 BAHIA DEL SOL DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 815 BAHIA DEL SOL DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ruskin.
Does 815 BAHIA DEL SOL DRIVE offer parking?
No, 815 BAHIA DEL SOL DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 815 BAHIA DEL SOL DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 815 BAHIA DEL SOL DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 815 BAHIA DEL SOL DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 815 BAHIA DEL SOL DRIVE has a pool.
Does 815 BAHIA DEL SOL DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 815 BAHIA DEL SOL DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 815 BAHIA DEL SOL DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 815 BAHIA DEL SOL DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 815 BAHIA DEL SOL DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 815 BAHIA DEL SOL DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Shadetree
3511 Great Cypress Circle
Ruskin, FL 33573

Similar Pages

Ruskin 2 BedroomsRuskin 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Ruskin Apartments with ParkingRuskin Dog Friendly Apartments
Ruskin Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLPort Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLNew Port Richey, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FL
Gulf Gate Estates, FLHighland City, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLPort Richey, FLFuller Heights, FLVenice Gardens, FLOldsmar, FLElfers, FLCitrus Park, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa