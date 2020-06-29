815 BAHIA DEL SOL DRIVE

Amenities

WATERFRONT condo defining the maintenance free lifestyle. Enjoy the morning sunrises on the wide saltwater canal framed with protected preserve. From your terrace watch the dolphin and manatee swim by and the yachts and sailboats as they make their way to and from Tampa Bay. The community also offers onsite boat slips based upon availability, creating a BOATER'S paradise with direct access to the Bay/Gulf - no lifts or bridges. Nature enthusiasts enjoy canoeing and kayaking on the nearby River and canals. FISHING mecca. Enjoy the heated community pool or within a short walking distance is the seaside village of Little Harbor which offers a half mile, white sand BEACH, fishing pier, 2 restaurants, a tiki bar featuring live music, 2 hotels, 2 marinas and a high & dry boat storage, and even a heliport! Home's recent updates include new carpeting and designer neutral paint colors to compliment any decor. Kitchen cabinets were creatively and professionally finished. Approximately 30 minute drive to Tampa, St. Petersburg, and Sarasota. Shopping, hospitals, restaurants, and golf courses all near by.