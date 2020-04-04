All apartments in Ruskin
Find more places like 802 WHITE HERON BOULEVARD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ruskin, FL
/
802 WHITE HERON BOULEVARD
Last updated May 2 2020 at 2:46 AM

802 WHITE HERON BOULEVARD

802 White Heron Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Ruskin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

802 White Heron Boulevard, Ruskin, FL 33570

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Waterfront Rental with boat dock. This 3 bedroom/2 bathroom rental is perfect for family living on the water or a get away from the city life. House has recently been updated and is move-in ready. Additional Bonus Room could be a fourth bedroom or family room. If living on the water has always been a dream now is your chance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 802 WHITE HERON BOULEVARD have any available units?
802 WHITE HERON BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ruskin, FL.
What amenities does 802 WHITE HERON BOULEVARD have?
Some of 802 WHITE HERON BOULEVARD's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 802 WHITE HERON BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
802 WHITE HERON BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 802 WHITE HERON BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 802 WHITE HERON BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ruskin.
Does 802 WHITE HERON BOULEVARD offer parking?
No, 802 WHITE HERON BOULEVARD does not offer parking.
Does 802 WHITE HERON BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 802 WHITE HERON BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 802 WHITE HERON BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 802 WHITE HERON BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 802 WHITE HERON BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 802 WHITE HERON BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 802 WHITE HERON BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 802 WHITE HERON BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 802 WHITE HERON BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 802 WHITE HERON BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Shadetree
3511 Great Cypress Circle
Ruskin, FL 33573

Similar Pages

Ruskin 2 BedroomsRuskin 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Ruskin 3 BedroomsRuskin Apartments with Parking
Ruskin Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLPort Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLNew Port Richey, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FL
Gulf Gate Estates, FLHighland City, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLPort Richey, FLFuller Heights, FLVenice Gardens, FLOldsmar, FLElfers, FLCitrus Park, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa