802 WHITE HERON BOULEVARD

Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated ceiling fan microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Waterfront Rental with boat dock. This 3 bedroom/2 bathroom rental is perfect for family living on the water or a get away from the city life. House has recently been updated and is move-in ready. Additional Bonus Room could be a fourth bedroom or family room. If living on the water has always been a dream now is your chance.