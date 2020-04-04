Waterfront Rental with boat dock. This 3 bedroom/2 bathroom rental is perfect for family living on the water or a get away from the city life. House has recently been updated and is move-in ready. Additional Bonus Room could be a fourth bedroom or family room. If living on the water has always been a dream now is your chance.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 802 WHITE HERON BOULEVARD have any available units?
802 WHITE HERON BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ruskin, FL.
What amenities does 802 WHITE HERON BOULEVARD have?
Some of 802 WHITE HERON BOULEVARD's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 802 WHITE HERON BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
802 WHITE HERON BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.