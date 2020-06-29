615 CHATHAM WALK DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Come see this beautiful, well kept home in a desirable location! This home shows pride of ownership and is only 2 years old. Located on a corner lot, this 3 bedroom 2 bath home has everything your looking for. Split floor plan to ensure that extra privacy. The home has a large flex room at the front of the home that can be used for anything you need! Office, second living room, play room, the options are endless. Enjoy cooking with plenty of counter top space in this kitchen. Enter the large master room that features a walk in closet. Just a short walk across the street to enjoy the community pool and play ground! You do not want to miss this! Call today for your private showing.