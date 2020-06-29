All apartments in Ruskin
Last updated August 16 2019 at 4:17 PM

615 CHATHAM WALK DRIVE

615 Chatham Walk Drive · No Longer Available
Location

615 Chatham Walk Drive, Ruskin, FL 33570

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
playground
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Come see this beautiful, well kept home in a desirable location! This home shows pride of ownership and is only 2 years old. Located on a corner lot, this 3 bedroom 2 bath home has everything your looking for. Split floor plan to ensure that extra privacy. The home has a large flex room at the front of the home that can be used for anything you need! Office, second living room, play room, the options are endless. Enjoy cooking with plenty of counter top space in this kitchen. Enter the large master room that features a walk in closet. Just a short walk across the street to enjoy the community pool and play ground! You do not want to miss this! Call today for your private showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 615 CHATHAM WALK DRIVE have any available units?
615 CHATHAM WALK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ruskin, FL.
What amenities does 615 CHATHAM WALK DRIVE have?
Some of 615 CHATHAM WALK DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 615 CHATHAM WALK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
615 CHATHAM WALK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 615 CHATHAM WALK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 615 CHATHAM WALK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ruskin.
Does 615 CHATHAM WALK DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 615 CHATHAM WALK DRIVE offers parking.
Does 615 CHATHAM WALK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 615 CHATHAM WALK DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 615 CHATHAM WALK DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 615 CHATHAM WALK DRIVE has a pool.
Does 615 CHATHAM WALK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 615 CHATHAM WALK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 615 CHATHAM WALK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 615 CHATHAM WALK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 615 CHATHAM WALK DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 615 CHATHAM WALK DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
