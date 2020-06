Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool garage tennis court

Welcome home! Enjoy this home and all the amenities..... community playground, swimming pool, tennis courts and your own backyard for entertainment with a nice pond view! Well maintained home with LAWN CARE and fertilization INCLUDED for your convenience. with 4 bedrooms, 2 baths and formal living and dining areas! Kitchen has granite counters and stainless appliances. The bedrooms are all a good size. Laundry room is conveniently located upstairs with all the bedrooms. The master has a huge walk in closet. Master bathroom is complete with a walk in shower and separate bath. This home has many great features throughout and it is turn key ready! Must see! . Tenant cost will include $75 processing fee as well as rent & any deposits. No Pets Accepted.